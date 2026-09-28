Housing sales rise in Q3 despite price increase, geopolitical headwinds

MUMBAI: Housing sales in India registered growth in the third quarter of calendar year 2026 (Q3 2026) despite a sharp increase in property prices in the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. According to real estate consultant Anarock, housing sales across the top 7 cities increased by 3% annually, with approximately 1,00,220 units sold in Q3 2026 against 97,080 units back in Q3 2025.

The total sales value in this period also rose by 2% from Rs 1.52 lakh crore in Q3 2025 to Rs 1.55 lakh crore in Q3 2026.

The growth in sales was led by Mumbai Metropolitan Market, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as the remaining four major markets - National Capital Region (NCR), Pune, Chennai and Kolkata- registered a decline in sales.

MMR recorded the highest sales of approx. 31,750 units (up 5%), followed by Bengaluru with approx. 16,670 units (up 12%) in the reported quarter. Together, these two cities accounted for 48% of the total sales across the top 7 cities in Q3 2026. At 15%, Hyderabad, with 11,305 units, saw the highest yearly jump in housing sales.

Meanwhile, new housing supply in the top 7 cities rose 18%. City-wise, MMR topped new supply with approx. 37,500 units launched in the quarter, followed by Hyderabad with approx. 18,950 units. Interestingly, while most cities saw new supply decline annually, Hyderabad, MMR and Bengaluru ( 21,670 units) saw new supply increase by 120%, 27% and 17%, respectively.

Average residential prices in the top cities collectively rose by 7% in Q3 2026 against Q3 2025. NCR saw the highest (12%) annual growth, followed by Bengaluru with an 8% yearly rise. On a quarterly basis, average prices in the top 7 cities rose by just 1%.

“The upcoming festive season is expected to boost residential demand, building on the momentum seen in Q3,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group.

He added, “While buyers will likely stay selective due to higher prices and increasing affordability concerns, the combination of festive sentiment, stable borrowing costs and a healthy new launch pipeline should support sales. Demand is resilient, but we expect more measured growth - well-priced, well-located projects that align with the current demand profile will outperform others this festive season.”

Among major cities, Pune saw approx. 15,690 units sold in Q3 2026, a 6% decrease over Q3 2025. NCR saw approx. 13,765 units sold in Q3 2026, a 1% decline on a yearly basis. Kolkata saw approx. 3,980 units sold in Q3 2026, a decline of 4% over the corresponding quarter in 2025. Chennai saw approx. 5,395 units sold during the quarter, a 10% decline year over year.