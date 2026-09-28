Rupee falls 20 paise to 95.95 against US dollar in early trade

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated 20 paise to 95.95 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, as the greenback strengthened further and foreign fund outflows continued unabated amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Forex traders said elevated global crude oil prices put further pressure on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.89 against the American currency and lost further ground to touch 95.95 against the American currency, registering a loss of 20 paise from its previous closing level.

On Friday, the rupee appreciated 24 paise to close at 95.75 against the US dollar.