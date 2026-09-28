Sensex, Nifty sink over 5% in a month as oil shock wipes out Rs 17 lakh crore

Expectations of further monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve also added to the pressure during the period.

The 30-share BSE Sensex has tumbled 4,161.87 points, or 5.40 per cent, since August 27.

The 50-share NSE Nifty has also declined 1,310.60 points, or 5.44 per cent, during the same period.

Investor wealth fell by Rs 17,17,487.02 crore to Rs 4,74,36,620.19 crore (USD 4.94 trillion).

“Bears remained firmly in control as the market breached a key psychological support level, reflecting growing investor caution amid deteriorating global macro conditions.

“The US rejection of the ceasefire proposal has heightened concerns that tensions in West Asia could persist for longer than anticipated, reducing the likelihood of a near-term diplomatic resolution and increasing the risk of prolonged supply-side disruptions and higher commodity prices,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped nearly 4 percent to USD 108.3 a barrel.

“Brent crude at US$108 and the US 10-year yield at 5.2 per cent are strong headwinds that are weighing on markets,” an expert said.

“As the geopolitical situation turned bleak amid the escalating US-Iran conflict, global crude oil prices jumped sharply, triggering a broader sell-off in domestic equity markets.

“With US bond yields already scaling above 5 per cent and markets seeing little respite from overseas fund outflows, the undertone is likely to remain cautious with a negative bias in the near to medium term,” Ankur Punj, Managing Director, Equirus Wealth, said.

“Rising global bond yields and a stronger US dollar also remain important headwinds for emerging markets, as tighter financial conditions could weigh on foreign portfolio flows and broader risk appetite,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

(With inputs from PTI)