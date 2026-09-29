Divine intervention: Astrology platforms draw big money

India’s hottest advice business isn’t therapy or consulting, it’s astrology, with platforms such as Astrotalk and InstaAstro scaling rapidly and attracting strong institutional investor interest as they expand beyond consultations into AI, spiritual services and commerce.
The clearest sign of how far the business has come is Astrotalk. In August, the astrology and spiritual-tech platform entered India’s unicorn club at a $1 billion valuation and reported Rs 1,176 crore in revenue from operations in FY25, up from Rs 651 crore a year earlier, while profit before tax rose to Rs 285 crore from Rs 127 crore.
Meanwhile, InstaAstro, a five-year-old platform more than doubled annual revenue from Rs 52 crore in FY25 to Rs 111.26 crore in FY26.
In August, InstaAstro raised $12 million in Series A funding led by Singularity AMC and Artha Venture Fund. The company plans to use the capital for AI-led product development, multilingual support, Pooja Seva and spiritual commerce with its international markets accounting for about 25% of revenue.
The growth is visible beyond the two largest platforms. Tracxn data shows Astroyogi generated Rs 96.3 crore in FY25 revenue, up 13%, while AstroSage generated Rs 84 crore, up 40%.
Investors follow
The numbers have also attracted institutional investors. Astrotalk is backed by Elev8 Venture Partners and Left Lane Capital. It has raised $34 million in external funding, including $20 million from Left Lane Capital and $14 million from Elev8 in 2024.
In a public investment note, Elev8 cited a Redseer report estimating India's overall astrology market at $12.5 billion, growing at a 10% CAGR, within a $40 billion global astrology industry.
Elev8 said the shift from traditional, offline astrology to digital platforms represents a structural opportunity for Astrotalk.
“Yet only a small fraction of that Indian market has moved online, leaving enormous room to convert an already-trusting offline audience onto a platform built for the smartphone generation,” Elev8 Venture Partners said.
Sensor Tower's September 2026 India report found that monthly active users across religion, spirituality and astrology apps had more than doubled since 2023, reaching nearly 80 million in 2026.
Beyond astrology
Astrotalk is also expanding its business beyond consultations. Its ecommerce business, launched in November 2024 with an initial investment of Rs 30 lakh, generated more than Rs 140 crore in revenue in 2025, according to Elev8. The business now processes about 1.6 million orders a year.
The company sells products including rudraksha, crystal jewellery, zodiac bracelets and Vastu products, while it has also launched a dedicated gemstones platform.
Repeat usage is also emerging as an important part of the model. Astrotalk has attributed its FY25 growth partly to higher user engagement and repeat usage.
Artha Venture Fund managing partner Anirudh A Damani, whose firm backed InstaAstro, said: “He spent 5 years on the unglamorous part -- verified astrologers, quality scores, a reason to come back. The first consultation is marketing. The second one is a business.”