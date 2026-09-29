Divine intervention: Astrology platforms draw big money

India’s hottest advice business isn’t therapy or consulting, it’s astrology, with platforms such as Astrotalk and InstaAstro scaling rapidly and attracting strong institutional investor interest as they expand beyond consultations into AI, spiritual services and commerce.

The clearest sign of how far the business has come is Astrotalk. In August, the astrology and spiritual-tech platform entered India’s unicorn club at a $1 billion valuation and reported Rs 1,176 crore in revenue from operations in FY25, up from Rs 651 crore a year earlier, while profit before tax rose to Rs 285 crore from Rs 127 crore.

Meanwhile, InstaAstro, a five-year-old platform more than doubled annual revenue from Rs 52 crore in FY25 to Rs 111.26 crore in FY26.

In August, InstaAstro raised $12 million in Series A funding led by Singularity AMC and Artha Venture Fund. The company plans to use the capital for AI-led product development, multilingual support, Pooja Seva and spiritual commerce with its international markets accounting for about 25% of revenue.

The growth is visible beyond the two largest platforms. Tracxn data shows Astroyogi generated Rs 96.3 crore in FY25 revenue, up 13%, while AstroSage generated Rs 84 crore, up 40%.

Investors follow

The numbers have also attracted institutional investors. Astrotalk is backed by Elev8 Venture Partners and Left Lane Capital. It has raised $34 million in external funding, including $20 million from Left Lane Capital and $14 million from Elev8 in 2024.

In a public investment note, Elev8 cited a Redseer report estimating India's overall astrology market at $12.5 billion, growing at a 10% CAGR, within a $40 billion global astrology industry.

Elev8 said the shift from traditional, offline astrology to digital platforms represents a structural opportunity for Astrotalk.

“Yet only a small fraction of that Indian market has moved online, leaving enormous room to convert an already-trusting offline audience onto a platform built for the smartphone generation,” Elev8 Venture Partners said.