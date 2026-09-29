India faces 53–60% talent gap in GenAI and Cloud: TeamLease Digital

BENGALURU: India’s technology sector is facing a 53–60% talent gap in Generative AI (GenAI) and Cloud, while only 16% of IT professionals possess AI skills, according to TeamLease Digital’s Digital Skills & Salary Primer FY2026–27.

The report, which analysed 37,000 technology and digital roles across GCCs, technology firms and core industries, found that demand for specialised digital skills is continuing to outpace the available talent pool.

Cloud has the widest supply gap at 55–60%, followed by GenAI at about 53%. Demand for GenAI talent is expected to cross 10 lakh roles by 2026. The report puts the cybersecurity talent gap at 25–30%, although the shortage is narrowing.

TeamLease Digital said only about 16% of IT professionals currently hold AI skills. While around 20 lakh professionals have been upskilled, only about 3 lakh have advanced AI skills.

Salary differences between these categories are also widening. A GenAI Developer earns Rs 11.2 lakh per annum (LPA) at 0–2 years of experience and Rs 34.5 LPA at 6–8 years. A Data Engineer earns Rs 9.1 LPA and Rs 29.6 LPA respectively, while a Technical Support Engineer earns Rs 5.2 LPA and Rs 14.6 LPA.

At 6–8 years, GenAI, Machine Learning and Data Science roles command salaries of Rs 31–35 LPA. At more than 15 years of experience, an ML Platform Architect can earn Rs 94.8 LPA, while a Platform Engineering Manager earns Rs 75.6 LPA.

Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital, said, "AI is changing what it means to be capable. Using AI tools is now the baseline; what the market rewards is the ability to build, run and govern AI in production."

The report also found that entry-level hiring is compressing as technology firms' revenue growth outpaces hiring. It said salary premiums are increasingly concentrated in roles involving AI platforms, engineering, security and governance.