Raw material-led inflation threatens festive cheer for consumer durables: Industry experts

A sharp rise in consumer durable prices, driven by escalating raw material costs, could weigh on festive-season demand for air-conditioners, LED TVs and washing machines, industry experts said.

Industry executives and experts said prices of key inputs such as copper, steel, aluminium and plastics have surged amid heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, while a weakening rupee against the US dollar has further increased cost pressures.

“We have increased the prices to partially offset the huge escalation in the prices of copper, steel, aluminium and plastics. In addition, the weakening of the rupee and freight costs are also a burden. Compared with last year, the prices may be higher by around 13%. But GST is lower by 10%," Blue Star Managing Director B Thiagarajan told TNIE.

"Therefore, the consumer will be paying 3% more compared with last year and 8% more compared with the summer season of this year,” Thiagarajan said. He added, “The demand may drop, but we have to wait and watch. We do not have any headroom for any discounts. I think ACs and Deep Freezers will have the maximum price increase.”

This will be the industry's third round of price hikes in 2026, completely wiping out the benefit received from the GST rate cut of 10% last year. The latest round of price hikes, which will come into effect next month and in November, will lead to a price increase of 3-8% across categories.

An analyst at a leading brokerage firm said that the latest price increases are a near-term headwind for volumes, and price-sensitive categories may see a slowdown or deferred purchases. He, however, feels that festive demand should be supported by pre-stocked inventory and financing options available.

Godrej Enterprises Group Business Head and Executive Vice President Kamal Nandi said another industry-wide price increase has become inevitable after commodity prices rose 8-10% since the previous revision.