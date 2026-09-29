Steel prices may rise another Rs 2,000 per tonne: Industry experts

CHENNAI: Steel prices are likely to rise by another Rs 2,000 per tonne over the next 10 days, driven by higher raw material costs and a pick-up in demand, industry executives said.

Hot rolled coil (HRC) and cold rolled coil (CRC) prices are expected to see a further increase as demand has strengthened across infrastructure, automobile and consumer durables sectors.

Steel prices rose by around Rs 4,000 per tonne between August and early September, reaching a four-year high. By late September, HRC was trading at around Rs 64,000 per tonne, while CRC prices were broadly moving in line with HRC.

Vedant Goel, MD, Enlight Metals, said the steel market did not witness a significant price increase during the first three months of the West Asia war as manufacturers typically maintain inventories of around 90 days.

“However, post-monsoon infrastructure activity and increased steel requirements from automobile and appliance manufacturers ahead of the festive season have triggered a surge in demand,” he said.

The rise in coking coal and other raw material costs has also contributed to the increase in steel prices, Goel added.

Vinayak Vipul, Partner, Mining & Metals, EY-Parthenon India, said Indian steelmakers using the blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace (BF-BOF) route are particularly affected by higher coking coal prices.

“Over the last few months, prices of coking coal, particularly hard coking coal sourced from Australia, have risen by 22%, which has had a significant impact on steel prices. HRC prices have risen by over 8-10% over the last two months, while CRC prices have increased by 11-12%,” he said.

Government measures to restrict cheaper steel imports could also put upward pressure on domestic prices, he said. However, another industry executive said easing import restrictions could help contain the price rise.

Supply constraints caused by maintenance shutdowns and capital repairs at major steel plants have also affected availability, experts said.

Satnam Singh, Director, Crisil Intelligence, said simultaneous maintenance shutdowns and capital repairs at major steel plants had tightened supply. JSW Steel’s Blast Furnace-III at Vijayanagar was shut from September 2025 to June 23, 2026, for an upgrade in hot-metal capacity from 3 MTPA to 4.5 MTPA.