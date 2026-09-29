Stock markets fall for second day as elevated oil prices, foreign fund outflows weigh

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower for the second day on Tuesday as elevated crude oil prices triggered by uncertainty over the West Asia situation and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 242.65 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 72,529.07. During the day, it slumped 707.72 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 72,064.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 64.05 points, or 0.28 per cent, to end at 22,716.20.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Titan, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever and Tech Mahindra were among the major laggards.

Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.09 per cent to USD 105.1 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,353.22 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.