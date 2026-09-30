Apple Pay debuts in India, partnering with Axis Bank

MUMBAI: Apple Pay has finally debuted in India partnering with Axis Bank to offer mobile payment solutions for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch users enabling payments in stores, on apps, and online without PINs or OTPs.
The launch signifies Apple's entry into the world’s largest digital payments market, thanks to the ubiquitous UPI. Apple Pay is currently available in over 90 countries/regions, and it works with over 11,000 bank and network partners worldwide.
In a statement Wednesday, Jennifer Bailey, vice-president, Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said the service can be used by users of iPhones, iPads, and Apple watches, and will soon available on the Mac too. Users of Apple devices can now make payment without PINs/OTPs, she added.
"Customers with Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards can add their cards to Apple Pay and use them at in-store and online merchants across the country, as well as anywhere that accepts NFC transactions, " she said.
"When customers use a card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device or on Apple servers, nor are they shared by Apple with the merchant. Instead, a unique device account number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the secure element, an industry-standard certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device," she said, adding similarly, the transaction details are not retained by Apple.
In case a user's iPhone is lost or stolen, they can use the ‘find my’ app to quickly locate, lock, or suspend payments from that device.
At launch, Apple Pay will be accepted by millions of merchants, including at Apple stores, Blinkit, Chaayos, Comet, Croma, Interflora, Ixigo, Le15 Patisserie, Reliance brands, Tata 1mg, Zomato, and more.
Apple said it has worked closely with payment service providers like Cashfree, Juspay, Mswipe, Paytm, Payu, Pine Labs, Razorpay, Worldline, and more, to bring the service to their merchants.
In a separate statement, Axis Bank chief executive Amitabh Chaudhry said, “over the next few weeks, customers can make seamless payments across merchants in stores, in-apps and online using their iPhones, Apple Watches and iPads.”
Payu said to pay in-store, customers simply double-click the side button, authenticate and hold their iPhones or Apple Watches near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Apple Pay will be accepted in grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, and many more places.