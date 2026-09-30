Apple Pay debuts in India, partnering with Axis Bank

MUMBAI: Apple Pay has finally debuted in India partnering with Axis Bank to offer mobile payment solutions for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch users enabling payments in stores, on apps, and online without PINs or OTPs.

The launch signifies Apple's entry into the world’s largest digital payments market, thanks to the ubiquitous UPI. Apple Pay is currently available in over 90 countries/regions, and it works with over 11,000 bank and network partners worldwide.

In a statement Wednesday, Jennifer Bailey, vice-president, Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said the service can be used by users of iPhones, iPads, and Apple watches, and will soon available on the Mac too. Users of Apple devices can now make payment without PINs/OTPs, she added.

"Customers with Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards can add their cards to Apple Pay and use them at in-store and online merchants across the country, as well as anywhere that accepts NFC transactions, " she said.