Indian markets end September on a weak note amid global headwinds

Indian markets ended on a weak note on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, with the Sensex and Nifty extending their recent decline amid cautious investor sentiment. The Nifty 50 closed at around 22,716, down 0.28%, while the Sensex ended at approximately 72,685, falling 0.33%.
Selling pressure was visible across several sectors, particularly IT, auto and FMCG stocks. Mid-cap and small-cap shares also remained under pressure, indicating subdued risk appetite in the broader market.
Global factors continued to influence sentiment, with elevated crude oil prices, firm US Treasury yields and continued foreign investor selling weighing on equities. Market volatility remained relatively high as investors monitored global economic developments and fund flows.
"Indian equities failed to sustain their early recovery as elevated US bond yields and continued foreign-selling concerns outweighed the benefit of softer crude," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst firm.
He added that Bank Nifty diverged positively, gaining 373.10 points to 54,633.05 as buying returned to select private and public-sector banks after the recent steep correction.
According to Radhakrishnan, Brent’s decline provided more meaningful comfort than the earlier marginal pullbacks, but it was insufficient to trigger a broad market reversal.
"The US 10-year Treasury yield remained near 5.25% after touching approximately 5.29%, keeping global valuation pressure and the risk of further foreign outflows elevated. Unless yields cool alongside crude, India’s recovery may remain concentrated rather than broad-based," he says.
The Nifty today has reached the crucial 22,600–22,580 zone around its weekly 200-SMA. "A sustained break could extend the decline toward 22,400, while 22,800 is the first recovery hurdle. Bank Nifty’s rebound offers some support, but it must reclaim its weekly 100-SMA near 55,175 to indicate a stronger reversal. India VIX rose to 13.52 and the PCR remained weak at 0.65, reflecting defensive positioning and limited confidence in the rebound," said R Ponmudi, CEO at Enrich Money, an online trading and wwealthtech firm.
Ponmudi added that the near-term bias remains cautiously weak. While a marginal recovery in the rupee provided some support, stable crude prices offered only limited relief, with energy costs still elevated.
"Continued FII selling, coupled with pronounced weakness in healthcare and pharma stocks, kept the benchmark indices under pressure. The sustainability of any recovery attempt will likely depend on whether foreign flows begin to turn more constructive," he said.