Indian markets end September on a weak note amid global headwinds

Indian markets ended on a weak note on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, with the Sensex and Nifty extending their recent decline amid cautious investor sentiment. The Nifty 50 closed at around 22,716, down 0.28%, while the Sensex ended at approximately 72,685, falling 0.33%.

Selling pressure was visible across several sectors, particularly IT, auto and FMCG stocks. Mid-cap and small-cap shares also remained under pressure, indicating subdued risk appetite in the broader market.

Global factors continued to influence sentiment, with elevated crude oil prices, firm US Treasury yields and continued foreign investor selling weighing on equities. Market volatility remained relatively high as investors monitored global economic developments and fund flows.

"Indian equities failed to sustain their early recovery as elevated US bond yields and continued foreign-selling concerns outweighed the benefit of softer crude," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst firm.

He added that Bank Nifty diverged positively, gaining 373.10 points to 54,633.05 as buying returned to select private and public-sector banks after the recent steep correction.

According to Radhakrishnan, Brent’s decline provided more meaningful comfort than the earlier marginal pullbacks, but it was insufficient to trigger a broad market reversal.