UAE overtakes US as top LPG supplier, Russia retains top spot in crude oil

The United Arab Emirates has overtaken the United States to become India's largest supplier of LPG in September 2026, with shipments rising nearly 2.7 times from August.

According to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler, the UAE supplied 529,211 tonnes of LPG to India in the month-to-date (MTD) period, accounting for nearly 40% of the total imports. The US was the second-largest supplier with 337,401 tonnes, followed by Kuwait at 132,544 tonnes in September 2026. Qatar and Iran supplied 115,340 tonnes and 66,231 tonnes, respectively.

The US had been India's largest LPG supplier in each of the previous six months. Its shipments stood at 764,456 tonnes in August and 933,991 tonnes in July.

The UAE's LPG shipments to India stood at 193,985 tonnes in August, 102,001 tonnes in July and 156,711 tonnes in June, the Kpler data showed.

India imports about 60% of its total LPG requirement. Around 90% of these LPG imports passed through the Strait of Hormuz before the crisis in West Asia. The country has now diversified its purchases of cooking gas, crude oil and LNG from the US and other sources, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Oman emerged as India's largest supplier of LNG in September, with shipments of 585,736 tonnes, accounting for around 27.5% of total imports. Nigeria was the second-largest supplier at 351,072 tonnes, followed by the US at 347,578 tonnes. The UAE supplied 311,144 tonnes of LNG during the period, while Angola ranked fifth with 139,056 tonnes.

Russia remained India's largest crude oil supplier in September, with shipments averaging 1.87 million barrels per day (mbpd) during the MTD period.

Iraq was the second-largest supplier at 557,861 barrels per day, narrowly ahead of Saudi Arabia at 549,015 barrels per day. The UAE supplied 465,365 barrels per day, while Kuwait ranked fifth at 320,867 barrels per day.

Russia's crude supplies stood at 2.08 mbpd in March before declining to 1.72 mbpd in April. They recovered to 2.14 mbpd in May and rose further to 2.71 mbpd in June and 2.83 mbpd in July. Supplies fell to 2.09 mbpd in August and stood at 1.87 mbpd in September MTD.

Iraq has recorded a sharp increase in crude supplies in the latest data. Its shipments rose from 163,020 barrels per day in August to nearly 558,000 barrels per day in September.