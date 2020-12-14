LOCTITE - Reliable Solutions for Building Efficient Motors

Online Marketing Initiative By

Today, the market demands are revolving around simplification of motor designs, elimination of extra mechanical parts, reduction of inventories and manufacturing costs. Most importantly, manufacturers want reliable yet inexpensive solutions to improve the process of motor assembly; for better acoustic performance and structural tolerances when faced with dynamic conditions in which the electric motors operate.

The conventional solutions used in manufacturing electric motors seldom eliminate the primary challenges of the motor assembly. As a result, manufacturers suffer from poor structural connections and little resilience to fretting corrosion. Not to mention, conventional methods often increase both cycle time and production cost.

Therefore, to simplify the manufacturing process, LOCTITE offers a wide selection of products across the value chain – from adhesives, sealants to functional coatings, and many more. Our products have been helping OEMs prevent common electric motor failures, extend product life and ensure consistent performance. Our best-in-class adhesives and sealants make the process of building efficient motors simpler, while providing a host of benefits, including:

Manufacturing reliable motors

Streamlining manufacturing processes

Reducing cycle time

Eliminating production bottlenecks

Reducing rework costs and warranty claims against your products

To meet such demands creatively, LOCTITE has been pioneering new, innovative, and cost-effective solutions for optimal motor production.

At LOCTITE, Innovation Comes First

The demand for smaller, energy-efficient yet powerful motors has paved the way for advancement in bonding technologies. From anaerobic adhesives to epoxy-based adhesives, LOCTITE has been a technology pioneer and market leader for over forty years now.

How Different LOCTITE Solutions Enhance Electric Motor Production

Over the decades, numerous LOCTITE bonding solutions have played a pivotal role in improving electric motor efficiency and reducing production costs. However, adhesive and sealants continue to remain underutilised. To help manufacturers reach their full potential, here is a comprehensive view of the various bonding applications commonly used in electric motors:

Magnet to Stator/Rotor Bonding

Challenges:

Low impact strength

Corrosion due to gap between metal clip and housing

Additional processes needed to control noise level

Solution

LOCTITE AA324, a single component acrylic adhesive, and LOCTITE 7075 make magnet bonding an easy 2-step process eliminating mixing and material waste. Handling strength is achieved in 3 minutes and adhesive cure speed increases production line output.

End Plate to Housing Bonding

Challenges:

Conventional methods such as O-rings and solid gasket leave gaps between flanges and are unable to seal and arrest leakages. The reasons being:

Surface irregularities

Excessive micromovement

Poor gasket resistance to liquid

Solution

LOCTITE 518 Gasketing Compound eliminates the common cut gasket failures, ensures constant clamp load, and eliminates leaks.

Bonding Nameplate to Motor

Challenges:

Rivets are commonly used for the job, but they have certain problems:

Rivets get relaxed over a period of time, resulting in the nameplate detaching from the motor

There’s a possibility that the end-user can remove the plate and claim warranty for the motor

Solution

LOCTITE AA326 doesn’t need any skilled-labor for application. The bonding method is less time-taking and addresses the corrosion issues by eliminating the need for drilling rivet holes, saving any metal exposure.

E-motor Coil Potting

Challenges:

E-motor coil-potting is done to protect motor from outer environment and provide thermal conductivity and electrical insulation properties. To ensure this product should have:

Good thermal shock resistance

Good electrical insulation properties

High-temperature resistance

Solution:

LOCTITE EA E-30CL does not require cleaning after module is wired and prepared for potting. A dual cartridge dispenser is used to dispense LOCTITE EA E-30 CL around the wire to seal.

Other Application Areas:

Besides the applications discussed above, LOCTITE Solutions are also available for:

Lamination Stacks or Bonding Armature Segment

Bearing to Shaft Bonding

Housing and Endplates Assembly

Wire Reinforcement

Terminal Box Potting

The Bottom Line

In the efforts of building efficient motors, structural connections must be bonded immovably, by minimising even the smallest gap between coil and magnet. Therefore, to ensure your assemblies are reliable and efficient, rely on a renowned brand like LOCTITE.

Get diverse, bespoke solutions for a wide variety of industrial applications and enhance performance inexpensively. As compared to traditional, mechanical fasteners, our solutions offer better adhesion and increased durability. Want to find the ideal fix for your electric motors? Use our product selector tool here.

