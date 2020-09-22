STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The need for having a comprehensive health insurance plan, in COVID times

Published: 22nd September 2020 07:04 PM

They say that 'The greatest wealth is health' but the harsh reality today is that it costs a fortune to stay healthy! From consultations & medicines to in-patient accommodations, hospitals don't hesitate to charge a hefty amount.

Unfortunately, it's not possible for an individual to ensure 100% safety against illnesses or injuries but one can surely be prepared the expenses involved through Health Insurance Plans.

What is Health Insurance?

Health insurance is a type of insurance that compensates the insured for expenses incurred from treatment of an illness or injury. Insurance companies either compensate the insured individual or pay the care provider directly.

Over 472 million Indians were covered under various health insurance schemes in the fiscal year of 2019.

With the above-mentioned statistics, it's clear that citizens of our country are slowly realising the importance of having health insurance.

Moreover, the current pandemic has practically dominated almost every aspect of our lives. It has caused a stir in our general wellbeing leading us to be prepared for the unexpected.

Although the government has taken important measures like increased testing, strict guidelines, and public sanitization, positive cases for COVID-19 are still rising at a record pace. 

Given the gravity of the situation and the panic surrounding it, an increasing number of people are opting for health insurance as early as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their finances. Insurance firms have witnessed an uptick in health insurance policyholders amid the ongoing crisis.

This brings us to a question which most of us must have asked ourselves "Do current health insurance plans cover treatment for COVID-19?" And the answer is yes!

Max Bupa, India’s leading health insurance provider, has various plans which are carefully designed to cater to individuals and large families, especially in this time of crisis as all their indemnity plans provide cover for Covid-19 treatment. Their diverse services across the health insurance sector have dominated the health insurance market in India for 10+ years now. Therefore, we would suggest considering the following plans to ensure your family’s safety.

One of their most popular platinum plans is - Health Premia. It's a comprehensive health insurance plan that covers the whole family. An important point to note about this plan is that one can enjoy the benefits internationally as well. Max Bupa has tied up with multiple hospitals abroad to make travel hassle-free.

Health Premia provides cover up to Rs 3 crore in medical bills which specifically include emergency coverage across 5000+ hospitals in India and even provide cover for emergency treatment abroad. One of the most attractive features of this plan is that it covers maternity and new-born baby care worldwide!

In India, people fall into different income brackets with various health insurance needs. Max Bupa currently caters to 3 million plus customers because they're able to design and customise insurance plans for all.

One of their most appreciable health insurance plans is the 'ReAssure'. ReAssure is an all-inclusive plan designed to provide health and financial aid for the whole family! This carefully designed plan comes with key features like:

  • Coverage up to ₹ 1 crore
  • Unlimited reinstatement benefits for the base sum insured
  • Inpatient care including hospitalization charges, doctor's fees, investigative tests. PPE kits etc.
  • Modern technology coverage such as Oral Chemotherapy, Deep Brain Stimulation, Stem Cell Therapy, Robotic surgeries etc.
  • Living Organ Donor Treatment coverage including transplant charges, Organ Donor care etc.
  • Alternative treatment coverage such as Ayurveda, Unani, Siddhi and Homeopathy.

Additionally, Pre & Post hospitalization charges are covered for the sum insured and day care treatments for procedures like dialysis, angiography, radiotherapy and more.

The most significant feature of the 'ReAssure' plan and Health Premia is that it provides full Covid-19 coverage. Keeping the urgency in mind, Max Bupa has reduced the initial waiting period to just 15 days.

The thought of stepping in a hospital brings a great deal of anxiety and panic among patients and attenders. Further, the exorbitant charges add more to the sensitive situation, affecting our mental health in the process.

ReAssure is a standalone health insurance plan that ensures care in and out of the hospital. With several merits and discounts in each health insurance plan, one can be prepared for any circumstances.

We cannot predict health emergencies, but being prepared definitely benefits in the long run! Getting the whole family's health insured is a huge step towards collective welfare.

