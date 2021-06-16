STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Here is How to Get No Cost EMI Offers on Latest 5G Mobiles

Thinking of purchasing a new 5G-enabled smartphone? Here’s how you can buy your preferred model at no-cost EMIs.

Published: 16th June 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Getting hold of the latest smartphone has its share of fun and excitement. You get to use first-hand many of the latest applications launched by the manufacturers. For this reason, consumers cannot resist buying the latest smartphone as soon as it reaches the market. One cannot forget the queues in front of retail stores whenever Realme launches a new Realme mobile. The same can be said about iPhones, Samsung mobiles, and Xiaomi’s latest offerings.

However, new smartphones do not come cheap, and not everyone can afford to pay the entire amount in full at once. While EMIs have made life easier for many, people are wary of this payment mechanism due to the interest charged for the service. At the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, you can easily buy the Realme mobile at flat discounts. Not only that, but you can pay the rest of the amount (after down payment) over a specified period. Let us take a closer look at how no-cost EMIs work.

How to Get Started With Shopping

No-cost EMI is the best way to shop, and you can easily avail of this facility. If you are shopping on a third-party site, make sure the site has no-cost EMI as a payment option. The feature is allowed on all popular retail sites like Amazon or Flipkart. Once you choose the no-cost EMI as your preferred payment method, it’s time to check out and choose the EMI period. Choose the period that sounds comfortable to you. You can afford to do that because no-cost EMIs essentially mean that you do not stress over the interest on your credit amount.

Alternatively, you can buy your desired Realme5G mobiles from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. The EMI Store is India’s first EMI-only destination, and the products come with large discounts, attractive deals and other offers. You can purchase your favourite 5G mobile phone at no-cost EMIs at the EMI Store.

Benefits of Shopping at No Cost EMIs

Apart from the self-explanatory benefit of zero interest charges (thus “no-cost”), no-cost EMIs have multiple benefits. Let us look at some of them.

No Need to Save Up: A good smartphone might cost you an arm and a leg. However, you cannot wait until you save up enough money to afford a Realme mobile. Smartphones have become a necessity for performing the most basic tasks; you even need to pay for essentials online. The no-cost feature allows you to pay only a fraction of the total price (after a flat discount if you are shopping at the EMI Store). The money can be divided and paid during an agreed-upon period.

Flexibility Assured: The best part about a no-cost EMI transaction is that you do not need to choose a shorter loan period. In regular EMI transactions, you tend to do this because you are anxious about the extra bucks you need to pay as interest. Typically, in these cases, the interest rates increase sharply with longer loan periods. Say goodbye to all such anxieties with no-cost EMIs. You deserve to pay the “best price” for your Realme mobile. As an added incentive, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store also has rewards tied to your transactions in the form of cashback offers.

Choose with Confidence: You can find the no-cost EMI feature on major websites, so you need not compromise on your choice. When you pay in full at once, you might choose a cheaper phone for the sake of thriftiness. Compare specs, price and performance, and then shortlist the best model at no-cost EMIs.

Hassle-Free Payment Period: You can avail of every sort of affordability under the no-cost EMI schemes. After the initial months have passed, you can even choose to prepay and close the transaction process. At the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, you can do so (after six months of EMI period) without paying anything extra. The EMI Store also has a pre-approved credit feature that entitles you to easy loans upon entering basic details on the site.

Conclusion

With these offers and perks, buying an expensive mobile phone such as the Realme X50 Pro (256 GB) becomes easy. Markets and jobs evolve according to the preconditions, and you cannot afford to stay behind. With technology improving every day, present-day innovations will become things of the past very soon. To keep up with the evolving market, you need policies as dynamic as your personality, and no-cost EMIs provide just that. The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store fills in that crucial gap created by affordability, and you should take advantage of the opportunity. You can even opt for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card for added perks. Just do the due research on phone models, and you are good to go on the financial front!

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Bajaj Finserv Market. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

