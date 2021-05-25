STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HAPPENSTANCE – REVIEW ON EXTREME COMFORT ENGINEERED SHOES AND SANDALS

Published: 25th May 2021 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 11:27 AM

Comfort and style go hand in hand. Everyone wants to put their most stylish foot forward without compromising in the comfort quotient. That’s where a brand such as Happenstance takes charge. The exclusive website happenstance has an array of comfy - stylish shoes and sandals online, all of which will ensure extreme comfort for your feet. The best part? They’re all technology engineered styles which delivers top-notch walking performance.It all started with the specially formulated technology double sole with years of research in walking behavior of people. Brand’s passion and study on various footwear brands across the world and in India led to the conclusion that the Indian market has a gaping void in terms of technology comfortable footwear that is locally made and affordable.

THE HAPS FACES - SUSHMITA SEN X RAJKUMMAR RAO X RADHIKA APTE

Happenstance ropes in the B-Town fashionista, the epitome of beauty and personality, Sushmita Sen as the face of the brand along with the promising talent Rajkummar Rao and the bold beauty Radhika Apte. The brand took the social media by storm with their endorsement commercials and continuing its dream run of insightful campaigns.

Commenting on the brand association, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen said, “My love for comfortable, stylish footwear is unceasing, and Happenstance live up to my expectations with their super-comfy technology soles and alluring grace. Being the face of the brand has absolutely been an exciting journey as the brand is synonymous with comfort which is a big part of why I love Happenstance so much.”

Here’s a sneak peek into the Happenstance XSushmita Sen Ft.

“Happenstance has an Iconic Idea on comfort. The styles are meticulously crafted to perfection and carefully conceptualized. I was delighted when Happenstance approached me to endorse the men shoes and sandals collection. It’s amazing to see the fashion-forward comfort avatar of the brand and I am excited about creating something more special together.”Rajkummar Rao, shares his views on association with Happenstance.

Radhika Apte says comfort is what we need to bring out our best. And in order to do that, we need to step out of our comfort zones. Happenstance believes in helping people maintain a firm, comfortable foothold over their reality and then giving them the gentle nudge that they need, in order to step out of their comfort zones. “Comfort lies in the tiny details. But it makes a world of difference in the way we approach and deal with life”, she added.

IT’S HAPPENING RIGHT HERE. RIGHT NOW!

The aim of the brand is to bridge the gap between Indian footwear and International technologies and bring out a range of styles that would prioritize comfort over everything else. Happenstance plays perfect foil for a market that is used to good quality imported stuff by paying through the nose. What the brand has done is make use of the same good technology and materials to churn out shoes that have been assembled and produced in India, thereby making the products easier on the pockets. The technology involves the production of double-layered soles which provide heightened levels of bounce and shock absorption. As consumers, this alone is enough for the general public to try out the brand once. And this is what the brand is probably banking on.

UNIVERSE OF COMFY STYLES AT happenstance

Going gaga over the comfy footwear trend? Happenstance exclusive website collection is your playfield; go pick a pair that suits you the best! The all-new range of women sandals, women walking shoes, mens sandals and versatile ballet flats are waiting to join your shoedrobe. Happenstance is delivering comfort in every nook and corner of India in shortest possible shipping time. With pro-active customer care support desk, the brand provides customer assistance from inquiry to post purchase scenes.

happenstance design interface is of Global standard with adequate information to styles and features. The latest news around the brand is featured as ‘HAPS STORIES’ which provides informative content regarding various aspects of footwear, trends and the Industry. You’ll never go wrong with choosing the right size for your feet as the brand have dedicated a special page to ‘KNOW YOUR TRUE FIT’. Here you are provided the simplest steps with pictorial representation to check your feet size and choose your Ideal pair. The best part! Brace yourself to create dazzling comfort stories with Happenstance as the brand features the best of user generated contents in home page gallery as HAPS MOMENTS.

WHEN DOUBLE SOLE WORKS WONDERS!

Happenstance makes use of ergonomically inspired FLUFFIUM TM+ BUOYANCE TMtechnologies. The soul of Happenstance cushy soles and footbeds are specially formulated compounds engineered to cradle your feet and mould into their unique, natural shape. The unique Buoyance footbed and Fluffium outsole are soft enough to help absorb shock on impact and firm enough to spring back with each step, for enhanced responsiveness.

This marvel of Applied Biomechanics dissipates weight in right measures all along your soles, while the brands intuitive designs with medium heel cup help to fix your feet firmly and maintain heel profile. This, along with the contouring according to your specific foot profile, provides adequate arch support. The result is light-as-air soles that ensure enhanced cushioning, flexibility and contoured fit.

Happenstance is constantly learning and innovating even in little things that matter, when it comes to comfort. And in the end of the day, the brand leaves a soulful message - ‘It is said, when you truly, deeply, desire something with all your heart, the whole of existence conspires to make it come true for you. This is the very nature of the universe. So put on a smile, slip into a Happenstance pair, and open yourself up to the world and get prepared to let good things happen!’

Start the experience at happenstance

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Happenstance. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

