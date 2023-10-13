PM Modi meets people of Gunji village in Uttarakhand

Press Release By

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met the local people in Gunji village and interacted with them.

People who had come from faraway places in Gunji village were excited to find the Prime Minister among them.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister also took blessings from Rangsya (women) wearing chewala. While interacting with the army personnel in Gunji, the Prime Minister encouraged them. The Prime Minister also met the people of Ran Samaj Kalyan Samiti. The people of Ran Samaj Kalyan Samiti were in traditional costumes. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi himself also played the drum on this occasion.

The Prime Minister also visited an exhibition based on local art and products in Gunji village, a major centre of Indo-Tibetan trade. On this occasion, he also visited the photo gallery of Adi Kailash, Parvati Sarovar, Kuti village, Rongkog village, Nabi, Gunji, and Om Parvat.

In Gunji, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami presented a photo of Om Parvat, angvastra to the Prime Minister. An urn filled with the holy water of Mansarovar was presented to the Prime Minister by the Ran community.

(This is a Press Release by the Uttarakhand government.)

