Home Business Press Releases

PM Modi meets people of Gunji village in Uttarakhand

The Prime Minister also visited an exhibition based on local art and products in Gunji village, a major centre of Indo-Tibetan trade.

Published: 13th October 2023 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM, PM Modi

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami presented a photo of Om Parvat, angvastra to the Prime Minister. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met the local people in Gunji village and interacted with them.  

People who had come from faraway places in Gunji village were excited to find the Prime Minister among them.  

During the meeting, the Prime Minister also took blessings from Rangsya (women) wearing chewala.  While interacting with the army personnel in Gunji, the Prime Minister encouraged them.  The Prime Minister also met the people of Ran Samaj Kalyan Samiti.  The people of Ran Samaj Kalyan Samiti were in traditional costumes.  Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi himself also played the drum on this occasion.

The Prime Minister also visited an exhibition based on local art and products in Gunji village, a major centre of Indo-Tibetan trade.  On this occasion, he also visited the photo gallery of Adi Kailash, Parvati Sarovar, Kuti village, Rongkog village, Nabi, Gunji, and Om Parvat.

In Gunji, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami presented a photo of Om Parvat, angvastra to the Prime Minister.  An urn filled with the holy water of Mansarovar was presented to the Prime Minister by the  Ran community.

(This is a Press Release by the Uttarakhand government.)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp