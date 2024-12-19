Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research (MAHER) conducts convocation

A highlight of the event was the presentation of the Mrs. Gomathi Radhakrishnan Distinguished Alumni Award 2024, honoring eight distinguished alumni of MAHER for their exceptional contributions in their respective fields.

Another moment of pride was the presentation of the Mrs. Jayanthi Radhakrishnan Award for Exemplary Humanitarian Service 2024 to Mrs. Kamalathal, fondly known as ‘Idli Paati’. Renowned for her selfless service in providing affordable meals to the underprivileged, Mrs. Kamalathal was celebrated as a symbol of compassion and resilience. In support of her admirable humanitarian efforts, MAHER made a donation of Rs. 2 Lakhs as a token of appreciation.

The convocation concluded with the the National Anthem, marking the end of a truly inspiring and memorable event.

This is a press release by Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research (MAHER).