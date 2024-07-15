Uttarakhand first in the country in SDG 2023-24

NITI Aayog released the SDG report of 2023-24 on Friday. Uttarakhand has secured the first position by scoring the highest marks in the ranking.

Congratulating all the people of the state, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that this achievement has been achieved with the blessings and cooperation of the people of the state.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, with the development-oriented efforts of our double engine government, today our state has moved forward towards becoming a leading state. Uttarakhand getting the top position in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG INDEX) 2023-2024 report released by NITI Aayog is a direct proof of this. Many congratulations to the cabinet colleagues and officials in the state government," the CM said.

"Our government is continuously moving forward in the direction of 'Developed Uttarakhand' with the coordination of ecology and economy. Our top priority is to establish a transparent system in the state and to achieve all-round and holistic development," he added.

(This is a press release by the Uttarakhand government.)