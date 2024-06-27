Punjab State Power Corporation Limited commissions seven solar trees in Patiala

Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has taken a unique initiative of commissioning seven solar trees of 5 kW (total capacity of 35 kW) at different locations of Patiala. Mr.Harbhajan Singh ETO, Punjab Power Minister inaugurated the project on Wednesday.

One solar tree has been installed at the head office of PSPCL and other six solar trees have been installed in the power colonies of PSPCL at Patiala. Solar trees are innovative structures designed to harness solar energy while resembling trees.

Power Minister Mr Harbhajan Singh ETO stated that Solar trees provide a clean and renewable energy source, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.