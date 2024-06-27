Punjab State Power Corporation Limited commissions seven solar trees in Patiala

Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has taken a unique initiative of commissioning seven solar trees of 5 kW (total capacity of 35 kW) at different locations of Patiala. Mr.Harbhajan Singh ETO, Punjab Power Minister inaugurated the project on Wednesday.
One solar tree has been installed at the head office of PSPCL and other six solar trees have been installed in the power colonies of PSPCL at Patiala. Solar trees are innovative structures designed to harness solar energy while resembling trees.
Power Minister Mr Harbhajan Singh ETO stated that Solar trees provide a clean and renewable energy source, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.
"These solar trees will generate around 52000 units of electricity per year, which can save approximately 41 tons of Carbon dioxide emissions per year which is equivalent to planting about 1015 nos. of mature trees in terms of CO2 absorption,"said the minister.
"The solar trees serve as educational tools, promoting awareness of renewable energy and sustainability. The trees have an aesthetically pleasing design and enhance the visual appeal of public spaces, parks, and buildings, blending technology with nature,"he added.
The Minister also added that the Solar trees occupy less ground space compared to traditional solar panels, making them ideal for urban environments and areas with limited space. Elevated solar panels can capture more sunlight, avoiding shadows and obstructions present at ground level.
The minister further added that overall, solar trees represent a multifunctional and sustainable approach to solar energy generation, blending technology, aesthetics, and environmental benefits.
