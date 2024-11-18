Dr Sandeep Singhal, Managing Director, UJVN Limited, honored with "Aqua Foundation Excellence Award 2024"

Managing Director, UJVN Limited Dr Sandeep Singhal, has been awarded the prestigious Aqua Foundation Excellence Award 2024 by Aqua Foundation, New Delhi for his work in dam safety and in other notable fields.

This award is given by Aqua Foundation, New Delhi to the persons who are experts or have made special achievements in various fields like hydropower, environment, energy, science and pollution control etc.

Dr Sandeep Singhal received this award for his more than three and a half decades of service in hydropower sector. This award has been given in view of his efficiency and success shown in the design, contracts, construction and commissioning of various hydroelectric projects and his excellent work done in the field of dam safety.

Under the able leadership of Dr Sandeep Singhal the powerplants of UJVNL have shown excellency in power generation in the past few years by reducing breakdown losses, increasing availability of machines and efficient management even in adverse conditions.

Alongwith this, under the able guidance of Dr Sandeep Singhal UJVNL is successfully carrying out the works of Dam Rehabilitation and Restoration Project to increase the life span of its old dams and barrages. During the selection process of this prestigious award the aqua foundation also took cognizance of the articles of Dr Sandeep Singhal published at various levels as well as the various awards received by him.

Dr Sandeep Singhal also gave a lecture and presentation on rehabilitation of spillways and energy dissipation system of the Maneri Dam in the conference, in which he shared the information about the measures adopted to deal with the damage caused to the spillways and other structures of Maneri Bhali stage-I hydroelectric project due to excessive rain and floods in the year 2012-13. Experts from water and environment sector from all over the world participated in the conference and discussed about the research, new technologies and best practices in the field of water management.

Along with Dr Sandeep Singhal, Executive Director of UJVNL Limited Pankaj Kulshrestha, General Manager Satish Kumar Singh and Executive Engineer KK Gupta also participated in the conference. The officers and employees of the corporation congratulated Dr Sandeep Singhal for this achievement.

(This is a press release shared by UJVN Limited.)