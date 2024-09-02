Forty girl students from Dehradun selected for scholarship under Udayan Shalini Fellowship program

Udayan Care is a registered trust based in Delhi which has been working in various fields for more than 25 years. Along with providing home and family to orphans and destitute children, the trust also helps economically weaker girl students in the field of higher education, career & personality development etc. Sunday the Induction Ceremony of the girl students selected this year under Udayan Shalini Fellowship was organized at Welhams Girls School, Dehradun. The chief guest of today's program was Mr. L.P. Joshi, Executive Director, THDC India Limited.
Mr. L.P. Joshi in his address said that the work being done by Udayan Society towards the empowerment and education of economically weaker but talented girl students will surely help in making them self-reliant and strong in the coming times. Mr. L.P. Joshi praised the efforts of Udayan Care and said that in a society where women are educated and have awareness, social evils are almost non-existent. Quoting Nelson Mandela, Mr. Joshi told the students that education is an important weapon with the help of which they can change the society. He said that today women are proving their capabilities by excelling in every field like politics, medical health, engineering, education, administration, security etc. and education plays an important role behind it. Mr. Joshi hoped that the students selected in the new batch will take full advantage of this fellowship and make their future bright and successful.
Dr. Kiran Modi, Managing Trustee of Udayan Care Trust, congratulated the selected students on this occasion and wished them a bright future and also assured them of every possible help from the organization. Addressing the students she said that our effort is not only to educate you but also to make you a successful, strong and a great personality. Udayan Care's Associate Director Mr. Mukesh Joshi told the students the best ways to get good education through digital medium using new technology and methods. Udayan Care Dehradun's Co-convenor Dr. G.S. Rawat made the students aware of the proper use of smartphones and asked them to work hard work with focus on their goals. Priyanka Lakharwal, a promising student of the second batch of Dehradun Chapter, who has recently completed her PhD in Chemistry from IIT Roorkee, shared her experience with Udayan Shalini Fellowship program and express her gratitude towards Udayan Care Trust and its members, mentioning their contribution in her success.
On this occasion, Dehradun convenor Mr. Vimal Dabral in his address appealed to the students that if they focus on their education with dedication and hard work for five to six years now, then they can live a successful life for the next fifty to sixty years. Mr. Vimal Dabral also informed about the various types of programs being organized from time to time for the personality development and to enhance educational and other knowledge of the students. While conducting the program, Dr. Daljit Kaur, senior member of the core committee, told about the Udayan Shalini Dehradun Chapter's various activities and shared the details of the achievements made by the students of the chapter.
Present on the occasion were Mr. L.P. Joshi, Executive Director of THDC India Limited, Dr. Kiran Modi, Managing Trustee of Udayan Care, Associate Director Mr. Mukesh Joshi, Convenor of Dehradun Chapter Mr. Vimal Dabral, Core Committee Members Dr. Daljit Kaur, Mrs. Kamal Sharma, Mrs. Suman Tiwari, Dr. G.S. Rawat, Mr. Himanshu Sharma alongwith Manager North Ms. Varuna and Coordinator Ms. Farah Naaz and teachers of Welham School Mrs. Ritu and Mrs. Ruchi, along with a large number of students and their parents and other people.
