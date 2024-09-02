Forty girl students from Dehradun selected for scholarship under Udayan Shalini Fellowship program

Udayan Care is a registered trust based in Delhi which has been working in various fields for more than 25 years. Along with providing home and family to orphans and destitute children, the trust also helps economically weaker girl students in the field of higher education, career & personality development etc. Sunday the Induction Ceremony of the girl students selected this year under Udayan Shalini Fellowship was organized at Welhams Girls School, Dehradun. The chief guest of today's program was Mr. L.P. Joshi, Executive Director, THDC India Limited.

Mr. L.P. Joshi in his address said that the work being done by Udayan Society towards the empowerment and education of economically weaker but talented girl students will surely help in making them self-reliant and strong in the coming times. Mr. L.P. Joshi praised the efforts of Udayan Care and said that in a society where women are educated and have awareness, social evils are almost non-existent. Quoting Nelson Mandela, Mr. Joshi told the students that education is an important weapon with the help of which they can change the society. He said that today women are proving their capabilities by excelling in every field like politics, medical health, engineering, education, administration, security etc. and education plays an important role behind it. Mr. Joshi hoped that the students selected in the new batch will take full advantage of this fellowship and make their future bright and successful.