CM Bhupendra Patel takes welfare-oriented revenue decisions to promote good governance and simplification

Gandhinagar: Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel has made several important decisions to support farmers, common citizens, and middle-class families across the state. These measures aim to simplify revenue-related procedures while ensuring greater public convenience. The reforms are expected to accelerate industrial development, boost trade and employment, and promote affordable housing.

Guided by the Chief Minister's vision, these decisions are structured to strengthen the ease of doing business by fostering a more citizen-centric governance model, further reinforcing the State Government’s commitment to efficient and inclusive administration.

Elaborating on these developments, State Government Spokesperson and Minister Shri Rushikesh Patel noted that at present, in cases involving the sale, transfer, or change in tenure or purpose of lands possessed for agricultural use under new, impartiable, or restricted tenure, prior approval is required from the Collector or the State Government, subject to certain conditions. Additionally, farmers are bound to pay a premium for tenure conversion in such cases.

To address these complexities, the Chief Minister has taken decisive and progressive steps. Going forward, all new, impartiable, or restricted tenure lands in the state—excluding areas under municipalities, urban development authorities, and the Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, and Junagadh Area Development Authorities—will be treated as old tenure lands. This change means that farmers will no longer be required to pay the premium for transfer such land for agricultural or non-agricultural purposes. Moreover, Mamlatdars will be required to carry out Suo-motu registration to classify such land as “Old Tenure”.

The spokesperson conveyed that the landmark decisions taken by Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel will greatly simplify the administrative procedures associated with the sale, purchase, and transfer of land, making the process more accessible for farmers and common citizens.

With the removal of the requirement to revert the land to old tenure for establishing industries, businesses, or trade on premium-eligible land for non-agricultural purposes, these reforms are set to boost industrial growth, spur development, generate employment, and contribute to the rise in the state's GDP. Small farmers and landholders will also benefit from better land valuation at the time of sale, an improved standard of living, and relief from paying premium charges in government offices.

Acting under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, the State Revenue Department has also introduced key provisions to simplify the non-agricultural land conversion process by facilitating the issuance of Revenue Titles and Legal Occupancy Certificates.

Spokesperson and Minister Shri Rushikesh Patel stated that upholding the government’s vision of citizen-oriented governance and sustainable development, a streamlined system has been established for granting revenue titles and legal occupancy certificates. The main components of this system are as follows:

* The concerned Collector has been instructed to decide on the application within 30 days of its submission.

* If a non-agricultural application is submitted after obtaining the certificate, a notification regarding the applicable premium, penalty, conversion charges, or special tax will be issued within 10 days.

* If the application is made without obtaining the certificate, it will be processed according to the existing system.

Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel has also taken an important decision to simplify the certification process related to the sale of agricultural land. In cases involving verification of the applicant's status as an agriculturist - particularly when the land is originally of old tenure or eligible for premium and is being converted for non-agricultural use— land records from 25 years before the date of application will no longer be considered for agriculturist verification.

State Government Spokesperson and Minister Shri Rushikesh Patel noted that these progressive decisions will further accelerate the development of a Viksit Gujarat, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 as envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. With these reforms, Gujarat will advance from Ease of Doing Business to ensuring true “Comfort of Doing Business,” reinforcing the commitment to Maximum Governance – Minimum Government.

(This is a press release by the Gujarat government.)