The SuyaSakthi Virudhugal - Homepreneur Awards recognizes, celebrates, empowers women entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu

Sakthi Masala's SuyaSakthi Virudhugal - Homepreneur Awards 2025, organized by Brand Avatar, was held on 10th August 2025 at Lady Andal Auditorium. It is a unique initiative that recognizes, celebrates, and empowers women engaged in home-based businesses across Tamil Nadu. Conceptualized by Brand Avatar, an integrated branding, marketing. communication, and event management company, this awards platform continues to inspire and support women entrepreneurs at grassroots levels.

Now in its eighth season, SuyaSakthi Virudhugal - Homepreneur Awards has grown into a respected benchmark that honors the achievements of women entrepreneurs across Tamil Nadu, India, and even the global Tamil diaspora.

The SuyaSakthi Virudhugal - Homepreneur Awards have had a profound impact on Tamil Nadu by recognizing and empowering women who run businesses from home. Over the years, more than 400 women have been honored, motivating thousands across the state to pursue entrepreneurship. By showcasing success stories, the awards inspire confidence-turning kitchens and living rooms into spaces of innovation, skill-building, and economic growth. This recognition has sparked societal change, breaking stereotypes and encouraging wider participation. The Homepreneur Awards not only celebrate these entrepreneurs but also provide mentorship, networking, and opportunities, fostering a supportive ecosystem for growth. Their journeys inspire future generations, proving that creativity and determination at home can fuel success and community transformation.