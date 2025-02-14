Humanitarian Awards 2025 to celebrate Chennai's changemakers on February 17; Gautami chief guest

CHENNAI: The Humanitarian Awards 2025, curated by renowned journalist and social activist Apsara Reddy, is set to be handed out at the Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM on February 17.

This exclusive event will honor individuals from Chennai who have made remarkable contributions to humanitarian causes, inspiring change and compassion in society.

This year’s distinguished guests include celebrated actress and activist Gautami, who will be the Chief Guest, with eminent journalist Palki Sharma delivering the Keynote Speech.

Joining them as Guests of Honour are renowned actor Siddharth, versatile performer Kalidas Jayaram, and India's five-time chess World Champion Vishwanathan Anand.

Adding to the evening's grandeur, the event will feature special musical performances by accomplished artists, including Sai Vignesh, famed for his soul-stirring rendition of Varaha Roopam from Kantara, and Abhilash Venkatachalam, the winner of Super Singer.

The performances will also include celebrated musicians Saindhavi and Anil Srinivasan, ensuring a mesmerizing auditory experience.

The Humanitarian Awards 2025 is an exclusive gathering that will bring together luminaries from various fields to celebrate the power of kindness and social impact.

This invitation-only event promises to be an evening of thought-provoking conversations, inspiring stories, and outstanding artistic talent.

The list of awardees:

N Kumar – Excellence in Lifetime Achievement for Promoting Inclusion and Child’s Rights

Dr Surendran TS – Excellence in Healthcare Philanthropy

Dr Mohan Kameshwaran – Excellence in Healthcare Philanthropy

Dr Venkat P – Excellence in Healthcare Philanthropy

Dr Rekha Ramachandran – Excellence in Destigmatization of Genetic Disorders

TTK Hospital (Ms. Maya Varadarajan) – Excellence in Rehabilitation

Uday Kumar and Akshadha Udaykumar – Excellence in Economic Upliftment

Samar Jeet Singh – Excellence in Digital Media Advocacy

Hasta Foundation – Excellence in Mainstreaming Individuals with Neurodivergence

Ved Chikarmane – Inspiring Changemaker

Meena Dadha – Excellence in Empowerment