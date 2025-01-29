Historic Premier Law Badminton League to be held on February 1 & 2, 2025

Deka Events, Ms. Abantika Deka, in collaboration with the Ministry of Law and Justice, is proud to announce the first-ever Premier Law Badminton League, set to make history in the sports and legal arenas. This highly anticipated event will host 8 teams, led by 8 esteemed team owners, Mr. Tushar Mehta , Mr. Vikas Singh, Mr. Vikas Pahwa, Ms. Sonia Mathur , Mr. Sacchin Puri, Mr. Maninder Singh, Ms. Haripriya, Mr. Sajan Poovayya in thrilling display of sportsmanship and legal camaraderie.

The event will be graced by the presence of the Hon’ble Union Minister of Law And Justice Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ministry of Sports and welfare and Labour Ministry Shri Mansukh Mandavya and Ex Union Minister of Sports and Welfare and Information and Broadcast Ministry , MP, Shri Anurag Thakur Ji as the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, alongside key dignitaries and sponsors who have shown immense support for this groundbreaking initiative.

Highlights of the Event:

• Dates: 1st & 2nd February 2025

• Venue: Thyagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi

• Participants: 8 dynamic teams representing the legal community

• Organized by: Deka Events

• Supported by: Ministry of Law and Justice

This league is a unique platform where the legal fraternity comes together to celebrate the spirit of sports while fostering community ties and promoting physical fitness.