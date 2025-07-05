Albatross debuts in Edison, redefining indoor play and leisure

CHENNAI: Albatross, the world’s largest indoor-themed mini putting and luxury bowling destination, has officially opened its doors on Friday (July 4) at 991 US-1 in Edison, New Jersey. The opening celebration, according to the organisers, drew a large crowd, including Edison Mayor Sam Joshi, local leaders, media representatives, and invited guests, to witness the debut of what’s being called a game-changing entertainment venue.
Spanning over 50,000 square feet, Albatross offers a unique mix of immersive, themed mini putting courses, upscale bowling, elevated dining, and nightlife experiences—all under one roof. Located next to its affiliate venue, Supercharged Entertainment, and directly across from TopGolf, Albatross is poised to become a new cornerstone of Edison’s growing entertainment district.
“Our grand opening was an incredible celebration, and we’re thrilled to finally welcome guests into Albatross,” said Stephen Sangermano, President of Albatross NJ, adding that; “this is more than just an entertainment venue—it’s a social playground designed to be both unforgettable and unmatched. From mini putting and luxury bowling to craft cocktails, vibrant dining, and live DJs, there’s truly nothing like it anywhere else.”
The venue of the mini putting course, designed for both casual and competitive play, includes 32 lanes of high-end luxury bowling, handcrafted cocktails and elevated dining in a stylish, social setting, live DJs and immersive entertainment, and spacious private event areas for group outings and celebrations.
“Albatross is a game-changer for Edison—bringing world-class entertainment, over 350 jobs, and energy to our entire community,” says Mayor Sam Joshi on the venue for its impact on the community.
Joshi added that; “It’s truly exciting to welcome a destination that not only enhances our local economy, with estimated taxes of $175,000, but also gives families, friends, and visitors a new and exciting place to connect and have fun.”