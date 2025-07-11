Zero tolerance against corruption: 22 excise officials suspended in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the Chhattisgarh government is implementing a zero-tolerance policy against corruption with unwavering commitment.

In this direction, the state government has taken its biggest action yet by suspending 22 officials in connection with a high-profile case in the Excise Department.

This action is based on the investigation into the infamous Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam that took place during the previous government’s tenure. Between 2019 and 2023, several excise officials were found to have been involved in the scam and had acquired assets through illicit earnings.

A detailed investigation by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) revealed that the scam was run by an organized syndicate. Based on the findings, the government took immediate action by suspending the concerned officials.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai has made it clear that corruption at any level will not be tolerated and that all scams that took place during the previous regime will be investigated impartially. The guilty, regardless of their position, will not be spared.

The state government is also conducting in-depth investigations into the DMF scam, the Mahadev online betting app case, irregularities in tendu leaf distribution, CGMSC, and other such matters. In the past two years alone, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has acted against more than 200 corrupt officials.