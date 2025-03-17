SIMATS Saveetha joins India's elite in Global Rankings: Secures 26th position in QS World University Rankings by subject

Chennai: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) has achieved a historic milestone by securing the 26th rank globally in the QS World University Rankings by Subject (Dentistry). This outstanding achievement places SIMATS among the top four institutions in India to feature in the global top 30 across any subject field, reaffirming its reputation as a global leader in dental education and research.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject are one of the most prestigious indicators of academic excellence, evaluating thousands of universities worldwide based on their academic reputation, research impact, employer perception, and faculty quality.

One of Only Four Indian Institutions in the Global Top 30

In 2025, only four institutions from India have secured a spot in the top 30 of their respective disciplines, highlighting the country’s growing impact on global higher education: Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad – Ranked 20th in Mineral & Mining, IIT Delhi – Ranked 26th in Engineering & Technology, SIMATS Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences – Ranked 26th in Dentistry, IIT Bombay – Ranked 28th in Engineering & Technology.

This recognition is particularly significant for SIMATS, which is the only dental institution from India to make it into the global top 30 the last 4 consecutive years, setting a new benchmark for excellence in dental education, clinical training, and research.

“It is an honor for SIMATS to stand among India’s top-ranked institutions on the global stage. Being the only dental institution from India in the world’s top 30 highlights our relentless pursuit of academic and clinical excellence. This ranking is a result of our commitment to cutting-edge research, world-class education, and superior patient care.” — Dr. N.M.Veeraiyan, Chancellor, SIMATS