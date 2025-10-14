Cyber Carnival at IOB spreads awareness on digital safety

In line with the nationwide observance of Cyber Jagrookta Diwas and the National Cyber Security Awareness Month, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), in collaboration with The New Indian Express Group, hosted a vibrant Cyber Carnival to spread awareness on digital safety and responsible online behaviour.

The event was inaugurated by Shri Ajay Kumar Srivastava, MD & CEO of IOB, who highlighted that the bank places strong emphasis on customer awareness and safety in the digital space and is committed to empowering citizens to stay alert and secure. Shri Rajeev Kumar, CVO of IOB, in his address, stressed that cybersecurity is not just a technical shield but a shared culture of caution and responsibility. Chief General Managers of the Bank, including Shri Nataraj Karyampudi and Shri Arabindra Mohan Banerjee, echoed the view that collective vigilance and awareness are key to building a safe digital ecosystem. The welcome address was delivered by Shri S. Radhakrishnan, CISO of IOB, who highlighted the importance of cyber hygiene and creating awareness through continuous engagement initiatives. Shri Singarayar, AGM, Reserve Bank of India, also shared insights on the evolving threat landscape..

The Cyber Carnival is part of IOB’s month-long collaboration with The New Indian Express Group aimed at strengthening public awareness throughout October. Gamified activities such as Threat Buster, Encryption Game, Snakes & Ladders, Inbox Challenge, and The Cyber Trail offered participants an engaging and hands-on experience of cyber safety concepts.

The program addressed a range of emerging cybercrimes, including digital arrest scams, AI-enabled frauds, phishing, identity theft, deepfake impersonation, and account takeover, in a fun and interactive way, making serious cyber risks easy to understand and remember. Experts guided participants to spot red flags such as fake calls, urgent payment requests, and secrecy demands, while reinforcing key safety practices like verifying official sources and promptly reporting suspicious activity.

With enthusiastic participation from employees and vendors, the event reinforced IOB’s vision of a “Cyber Jagrit Bharat.” Prizes were distributed to winners and active participants, adding a spirited close to the awareness program. The bank finally demonstrated that cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility, and alertness is the strongest defence.