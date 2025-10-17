Sanskriti Samagam 2025: A grand confluence of culture, technology, and Indian heritage

BHOPAL: VIT Bhopal University presented “Sanskriti Samagam 2025”, a magnificent cultural spectacle uniting India’s classical traditions and modern innovation. Held at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Shyamla Hills, Bhopal, the event illuminated the grandeur of Madhya Pradesh’s cultural legacy.

Themed “Cultural Heritage of Madhya Pradesh”, the evening showcased the state’s folk dances, classical music, and artistic excellence.

The highlight of the evening was the Madhya Pradesh Mega Drone Show — the first of its kind in the state, featuring 400 synchronized drones soaring 120 feet above ground, visible across a 4-kilometer radius. The dazzling aerial formations blended seamlessly with live classical and folk performances, symbolizing the union of art and technology.

The celebration was graced by several Cabinet Ministers, MPs, MLAs, senior IAS and IPS officers, Vice-Chancellors, Directors, and distinguished professionals and academicians from medicine, engineering, architecture, chartered accountancy, company secretariat, law, industry, and media.

Renowned Padma Vibhushan Dr. Sonal Mansingh delivered a mesmerizing dance performance, followed by captivating acts by Jassu Khan, Ananya Chakravarty, and Varshini Shankar. The celebration was graced by Mr. Sankar Viswanathan (Chancellor, VIT), Mrs. Ramani Balasundaram (Trustee, VIT), Mrs. Kadhambari S. Viswanathan (Vice President, VIT), Dr. A. Shravan Krishna , Prof. T. B. Sridharan (Pro Vice-Chancellor, VIT Bhopal), and Mr. K. K. Nair (Acting Registrar, VIT Bhopal) .

Adding to the grandeur, VIT Bhopal’s faculty members, staff, and VIT Alumni actively participated in organizing and performing, reflecting the university’s ethos of blending creativity, technology, and tradition.

Sanskriti Samagam left a harmonical and digital footprints showcasing Madhya Pradesh Gaurv.

(This is a Press Release shared by the VIT university.)