ICL Fincorp’s new NCD Issue opens on April 10, 2026, offering effective yield up to 12.25%

ICL Fincorp is proud to announce the launch of its latest public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), opening on 10th April 2026. With an effective yield of up to 12.25%, this offering presents an attractive, secured investment opportunity for those who require flexible tenures.

Following the remarkable response to our previous NCD issues, we are truly honoured by the trust and confidence our valued investors have placed in us. This continued support inspires us to deliver even more robust financial solutions tailored to our customers' evolving needs.

The NCD issue will remain open until 24th April 2026 and is rated ACUITÉ BBB- /STABLE. Each NCD carries a face value of ₹1,000. The issue offers 10 options (10 ISINs), with tenures of 13, 24, 36, 60, and 72 months, with monthly, annual, and cumulative interest options, with interest rates ranging from 10.00% to 12.25%. The minimum application amount is ₹10,000, making it accessible to a broad spectrum of investors.

The proceeds from this issue will be strategically used to support ICL Fincorp’s growth initiatives and to enhance the quality of services we provide to our customers and stakeholders across India. This action reaffirms our commitment to delivering reliable, innovative, and customer-centric financial solutions.

With a legacy of 35 years, ICL Fincorp has established itself as a trusted financial partner under the visionary leadership of Adv. K.G. Anilkumar, Chairman & Managing Director. Our expanding presence includes twelve states: Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, West Bengal, Goa, Delhi and Rajasthan, as we steadily build a Pan-India footprint. Salem Erode Investments, a BSE listed non-banking financial company (NBFC) under the ICL Group, has become a key vertical, enhancing our presence in the financial sector and further strengthening our position.

ICL Fincorp offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including Gold Loans, Hire Purchase Loans, and Business Loans. The ICL Group has also diversified into various sectors such as travel, fashion and diagnostics.

Under the joint leadership of Adv. K.G. Anilkumar, Chairman & Managing Director and Mrs Umadevi Anilkumar, Whole-time Director & CEO, ICL Fincorp, being an NBFC, continues to operate in compliance with the Reserve Bank of India’s standards, while earning the enduring trust of customers.

As we present this new NCD issue, we warmly invite you to join us on our path toward financial growth, security, and long-term value. To know more: visit nearest ICL Fincorp Branch.

To download application, visit www.iclfincorp.com.

For enquiries: call +91 85890 20137, +91 85890 20186

(This is a press release by ICL Fincorp)