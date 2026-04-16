Lakhwar Hydro Electric Project gains momentum after secretary’s review; 300 MW unit to benefit four states

North India’s water and energy security is set to receive a significant boost as the 300 MW Lakhwar multipurpose project on the river Yamuna in district Dehradun of Uttarakhand gathers pace following a high-level review by the Secretary at Ministry of Jal Shakti, GoI V.L. Kantarao.

During his site visit, the Secretary emphasized the strategic importance of the project, which is expected to play a key role in ensuring regulated water supply to the states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi as well as power generation for Uttarakhand.

Highlighting the national significance of the project, Kantarao directed officials to adhere strictly to the timelines & schedule of the works and expedite construction activities. He reviewed progress across key components, including dam construction, underground works and other project infrastructures. He stressed the need for coordinated execution among all the stakeholders.

The Lakhwar Project, being developed by UJVN Limited, is a major hydropower and water management initiative aimed at optimizing the utilization of Yamuna river water. On completion, this national project will not only generate approximately 572 million units of renewable energy per year but also contribute to irrigation, drinking and other purpose water supply alongwith flood moderation in downstream regions.

Managing Director of UJVN Limited Ajay Kumar Singh told that project is being closely monitored at the central level, underlining its importance in the government’s broader strategy for sustainable water resource management and green energy transition.

Secretary V.L.Kantarao also reviewed environmental and rehabilitation measures, directing authorities to ensure compliance with all regulatory norms while maintaining the momentum of construction work.

With renewed focus and strict monitoring, the project is expected to achieve key milestones in the set time period marking a crucial step towards strengthening infrastructure for water and energy supply in North India.

(This is a Press Release by UJVN Limited)