Nissan Motor India expands network in ECIL, Hyderabad

Nissan Motor India Private Limited (NMIPL) has further strengthened its footprint in Hyderabad with the inauguration of a new, state-of-the-art Lakshmi Nissan showroom in ECIL, Hyderabad. This expansion aligns with Nissan’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its reach and delivering seamless sales and service experiences in key markets across India.

The newly inaugurated facility features a modern 4,000 sq. ft. showroom with a display capacity of four vehicles. Designed in line with Nissan’s global retail standards, the outlet is equipped with premium amenities and supported by a team of well-trained and passionate professionals dedicated to delivering an exceptional ownership experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said: "We are pleased to strengthen our presence in emerging growth corridors like ECIL, Hyderabad. This region continues to show strong customer demand and promising growth potential for the Nissan brand. This expansion is part of our broader nationwide network strategy, reinforcing our commitment to being closer to our customers and delivering seamless ownership experience. As we accelerate our product-led resurgence with the recently launched Nissan GRAVITE and an exciting pipeline ahead, network expansion remains a key pillar of our strategy."

Mr. K Jai Ram, Dealer Principal at Lakshmi Nissan, said: "We are proud to partner with Nissan Motor India to expanding the brand’s presence in the developing areas such as ECIL, Hyderabad This new facility reflects our commitment to delivering world class retail experience, backed by Nissan’s strong product portfolio and customer-first approach. We look forward to serving customers in ECIL and surrounding areas with high standards of retail experience.”

The expansion comes at a pivotal time as Nissan builds strong momentum in the Indian market. The continued success of the New Nissan Magnite has laid a solid foundation for growth, while the launch of the all-new Nissan GRAVITE further strengthens the brand’s presence across key segments.

With this expansion, Nissan is reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Indian market through sustained investments in dealer development and customer-centric initiatives aimed at delivering greater value to Indian customers.

(This is a press release issued by Nissan Motor India Private Limited)