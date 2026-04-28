Adani Total Gas Q4 & FY26 Results

Key Business updates

➢Escalation of geopolitical tensions in West Asia since late Feb’26 disrupted energy supply chains across the globe and led to market volatility. This resulted in higher natural gas prices; supply chain challenges compounded with currency volatility which led to increase in overall gas procurement cost during the quarter. Despite these headwinds, ATGL ensured uninterrupted gas supply across all operating geographical areas and continued to deliver growth in volumes, revenues, and EBITDA.

➢The Government of India took several prompt steps to ensure continuity of PNG and CNG supply to end consumers; like issuing Gazette Notifications for priority gas allocation to D-PNG and CNG consumers, defining approval timelines, uniform right-of-ways and pipeline norms, and encouraging PNG adoption where PNG network has been laid. These initiatives were well reciprocated by the State Governments.

➢ Additionally, PNGRB supported the segment further by keeping the Zone-1 tariff unchanged at INR 54 / MMbtu, which is applicable to priority segments of PNG (D) and CNG(T).