Lions Clubs International appoints Uma Anilkumar as Chennai District Governor

KOCHI: Renowned business leader and philanthropist Uma Anilkumar, CEO, Vice Chairperson and Whole-Time Director of the ICL Group, has officially assumed office as the District Governor of Lions Clubs International, 3241- F, Chennai District, one of the most prestigious leadership positions within the global Lions movement.

As district Governor, Uma Anilkumar will lead hundreds of Lions Clubs and thousands of members, guiding one of the world’s largest humanitarian service organisations in its mission to serve communities and create lasting social impact. Her appointment reflects her long-standing involvement in both business leadership and community service.

Built on a strong educational foundation and guided by values, vision and purpose, Uma Anilkumar has established herself as a dynamic business leader who believes that true success lies in creating opportunities for others while achieving organisational growth.

As the CEO, Vice Chairperson and Whole-Time Director of ICL Group, she has played a pivotal role in the company’s remarkable expansion across diverse sectors including Financial Services, Travel & Tourism, Fashion, Medical Services, Investments and Real Estate. Under her strategic leadership, the Group has strengthened its presence not only across India but also in the Middle East, emerging as a trusted and respected business enterprise.

Beyond the corporate world, Uma Anilkumar has consistently dedicated herself to humanitarian causes. Through numerous initiatives including medical camps, educational assistance, financial support for underprivileged families and various charitable activities, she has touched countless lives. She firmly believes that extending a helping hand to those in need is not merely an act of kindness, but a responsibility.

Another significant initiative championed by Uma Anilkumar is Tuline Fashion, a platform envisioned to economically empower women by creating opportunities for entrepreneurship, employment and financial independence.

Over the years, her outstanding contributions to business leadership and social service have earned her several prestigious recognitions and awards from various organisations.

Vision for the year ahead

As she assumes office as District Governor, Uma Anilkumar will unveil an ambitious roadmap of humanitarian initiatives aimed at creating sustainable impact across communities.

The key focus areas for the coming year include:

Large-scale educational support programmes for deserving students.

Free medical camps and preventive healthcare initiatives across urban and rural communities.

Eye care projects, vision screening and eye donation awareness campaigns.

Women empowerment programmes promoting entrepreneurship and financial independence.

Leadership development initiatives for youth to nurture responsible future leaders.

Environmental sustainability projects including tree plantation, water conservation and community cleanliness drives.

Welfare programmes supporting financially challenged families.

Inclusive initiatives for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Blood donation and organ donation awareness campaigns.

Long-term community development projects in collaboration with Lions Clubs across the district.

Planning to conduct cancer awareness plans

Speaking ahead of assuming office, Uma Anilkumar reaffirmed her commitment to expanding the reach of Lions’ humanitarian mission and creating meaningful change through collective service.

“Leadership is not about being at the forefront. It is about empowering more people to lead, to serve and to make a difference. Together, we aspire to build a year that brings greater hope, compassion and opportunities to every community we serve.”

District Cabinet installation ceremony

The district cabinet installation ceremony of Lions Clubs International District 3241-F, Chennai, under the leadership of District Governor Uma Anilkumar, was held on 2 August 2026 at 6.00 PM at Hotel Green Park, Vadapalani, Chennai.

The newly elected District Cabinet has the following office bearers:

Lion M. Udaya Kumar – District Cabinet Secretary

Lion T. Sivakumar – District Cabinet Treasurer

MJF Lion Y. Rajeswara Rao – Council Coordinator

The installation ceremony was graced by distinguished dignitaries including:

PMJF Ln. K.G. Anilkumar, PDG, District Chartered Governor & Hon. Committee Chairman

Hon'ble Justice Shri N. Seshasayee, Chairman, NCLAT Chennai.

Mr. R. Srikanth, Additional Superintendent of Police, Crime Against Women & Children Wing, Headquarters, Chennai

PMJF Ln. Dr G. Manilal, PDG, District Cabinet Advisor

PMJF Lion N.S. Sankar, Past International Director & LCIF Area Leader, MD 3241, Cabinet Installation Officer

Working together with the District Governor, the Cabinet and committee members will spearhead humanitarian projects, leadership initiatives and community development programmes across District 3241-F throughout the Lions year, strengthening the organisation's commitment to the global motto, "We Serve."

With her unique blend of visionary leadership, business excellence and deep-rooted commitment to humanity, Uma Anilkumar begins a new chapter of service, leading a distinguished team dedicated to transforming lives and creating meaningful impact across communities.

(This is a press release issued by ICL Fincorp)