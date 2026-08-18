Vizhinjam Port opens new gateway to global trade with EXIM operations

Vizhinjam International Seaport has commenced full-fledged Export-Import (EXIM) operations in the presence of Kerala chief minister V D Satheesan

EXIM operations mean handling cargo being exported from or imported into the country, in addition to transshipment between international shipping services.

During the occasion V D Satheesan said, “It is a proud moment for us and Vizhinjam is now a gateway to the world. The challenge before us is to make the most of this opportunity through Mission Samudra, with Vizhinjam as its base, stronger road and rail connectivity and greater private investment. The government will allocate ₹3,200 crore for land acquisition for the Ring Road, while discussions have already begun to bring in private investment.”

Ashwani Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Whole-time Director, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), India’s largest integrated transport operator, said, “It is the opening of a new gateway connecting Kerala's talent, India's enterprise and the aspirations of millions to global markets.” He said the port’s purpose extends beyond cargo movement, serving India’s aspirations for self-reliance, global competitiveness and maritime leadership.

The Vizhinjam investment is part of the Adani Group’s wider commitment to Kerala and its infrastructure-led growth. With the Phase 2 investment, the Group’s cumulative investment in the Vizhinjam project will reach ₹30,000 crore, the largest investment committed by any business house in Kerala. The investment reflects the Group’s role in expanding critical infrastructure, strengthening connectivity and supporting a more conducive environment for business and investment in the state.