Shri Agrawal Navayuvak Sangh awards scholarships to 250 students in Chennai

With the support of Shri Agrawal Navayuvak Trust, Shri Agrawal Navayuvak Sangh distributed scholarships to 250 students during a scholarship distribution program held on Sunday at Agrawal Vidyalaya, Vepery.

The President of Shri Agrawal Navayuvak Sangh, Neeraj Marodia, warmly welcomed the Chief Guest, Guests of Honour, distinguished dignitaries, the gathering, and the scholarship recipients through his inspiring welcome address. During his speech, he also announced that five students have been adopted under the scholarship program to provide them with continuous educational support. He emphasized that the Sangh has been helping underprivileged and meritorious students by providing scholarships, thereby enabling them to pursue their education.

The Chief Guest, Sandeep Mittal, IPS, Director General of Police (DGP), Tamil Nadu Police, and Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), addressed the students on the importance of patience, resilience, and shared inspiring experiences from his own life journey. He also praised the Agrawal community, saying that everyone should draw inspiration from its spirit of service.

The Guests of Honour were Pramod Balotia and his son, Abhishek Balotia. In his address, Abhishek Balotia inspired the students by speaking about the importance of success and the three golden principles for achieving it.

Also present at the event were Santosh Lath, Chairman of Shri Agrawal Navayuvak Trust, and Amit Agrawal, Managing Trustee of the Trust. Amit Agrawal stated that the scholarship program would help economically disadvantaged students realize their dreams.

Kunal Todi introduced the Chief Guest, while Sourav Mittal introduced the Guest of Honour. The event was compered by Vikas Goyal, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Saurabh Agrawal.

The program was attended by eminent members and representatives of Shri Agrawal Samaj, Shri Agrawal Sabha, Agra Trade Friends, Saheli, Junior Agrawal Mahila Mandal, Shri Agrawal Youth Association, and Shri Agrawal Mahila Samiti.

(This is a press release issued by Shri Agrawal Navayuvak Sangh)