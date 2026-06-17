City Union Bank’s MD&CEO and Chairman met Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

Shri Vijay Anandh R , Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer and Shri G.Mahalingam, Chairman of City Union Bank have met Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Shri C.Joseph Vijay at Secretariat today(16.06.2026) at 11 AM as a courtesy visit.

About City Union Bank (CUB)

City Union Bank Ltd., the oldest Private Sector Bank in India, was founded in 1904 and is headquartered at Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, India. The Bank has completed 121 years of Service to the nation. The Bank has 1000+ branches and 1700 + ATMs spread across the country. The Bank has been earning net profit and paying dividend to shareholders every year. The Bank has total business of Rs 1,45,007 Cr as on 31.03.2026. The net profit of the bank for the financial year 2025-26 is Rs1326 Cr.

(This is a press release by City Union Bank)