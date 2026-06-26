UP becomes the first state to record more than 50,000 solar rooftop installations for 3 consecutive months

LUCKNOW: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has established a new record in solar rooftop installations under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGY), further strengthening its position as the leading state in the country.

According to the figures presented during the progress review meeting held in June 2026, more than 6.2 lakh households in the state have so far been provided the benefits of solar energy, which is being regarded as a major achievement towards the national target.

Under the scheme, Uttar Pradesh has achieved more than 50 percent of its target of covering 11.27 lakh families. Uttar Pradesh accounts for 17 percent of the total solar rooftop installations in the country and is among the leading states.

During the meeting, UPNEDA Director Ravinder Singh informed that Uttar Pradesh created a new national record by installing solar energy-based plants in more than 50,000 households during each of the 3 consecutive months of March, April and May, 2026.

He stated that special efforts should be made to secure the first position for the state in cumulative household solarisation as well.

He informed that the objective should be to convert every application into an installation. It should be ensured that loan applications are approved within the stipulated time, pending loan disbursals are released immediately after loan approval, and no application is rejected for unnecessary reasons. Action should be taken to activate inactive vendors and empanel new vendors as required.

He directed that data relating to the savings in electricity bills received by beneficiaries should be compiled and widely publicised so that more and more citizens are encouraged to avail the benefits of the scheme.

A significant increase has also been recorded in the pace of solar plant installations in the state. While around 500 installations were being completed per day in June 2025, this number increased to nearly 2,100 per day by May 2026. The last 50,000 installations were completed in just 22 days, which has been described as the fastest installation rate in the country.

According to the review report, more than 2,000 megawatts of capacity has already been added in Uttar Pradesh under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana. Along with this, the rooftop solar industry is generating business worth Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore per day and has created employment opportunities for more than 80,000 people.

Experts believe that due to increasing public participation, effective implementation and government support, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a leader in the field of clean energy. The objective of the scheme is to provide affordable and clean energy to ordinary households while reducing their electricity expenditure.

(This is a Press statement released by the Government of Uttar Pradesh)