Dr. Amulya Rao: A Leader Across Healthcare, Education, and Entrepreneurship

Dr Amulya Rao, who has been named FICCI FLO Chairperson 2026-27, is a medical professional, education counselor, entrepreneur, and community leader with a diverse and impactful career.

A Gold Medalist from Guntur Medical College, she began her medical journey at Madras Medical College and later worked in association with Apollo Hospitals until 2014. She went on to become a certified college counselor and now guides students in shaping their academic and career paths.

In 2021, she co-founded Maggam, promoting traditional textile craftsmanship, while also serving as a Director across her family business group.

Dr Rao has held leadership roles with the International Women’s Association and YPO Chennai Chapter, and is an active member of FICCI FLO Chennai, where she has served in multiple key positions. She has now taken over as Chairperson of FICCI FLO Chennai for 2026–27.

A state-level bridge player and swimmer, as well as a trained classical dancer, she reflects a unique blend of professional excellence and personal passion.

Dr Amulya Rao stands as a compelling example of leadership driven by purpose, versatility, and a deep commitment to excellence.