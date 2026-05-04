Niraj Marodia Elected as President and Saurabh Agarwal as Secretary in SAANS (Shree Agarwal Navayuvak Sangh)

The Annual General Meeting of SAANS (Shree Agarwal Navayuvak Sangh) was held on 3rd May 2026. On this occasion, President Amit Agarwal and Secretary Kunal Todi presented the audited accounts for the financial year 2025–26.

Samaj President Sri Sanwarmalji Khemka and Secretary Parasarji Lohia also graced the occasion. On this special occasion, the “Pride of SAANS” Honour was conferred upon Shri Gireesh Ji Agarwal.

Election Officers Mohit Agarwal and Abhay Bansal formally announced the newly elected office bearers for the term 2026–27. The committee comprises Niraj Marodia as President, Kunal Todi as Vice President, Saurabh Agarwal as Secretary, Saurav Mittal as Joint Secretary, and Deepak Gupta as Treasurer.

The newly elected team was administered the oath of office, marking the commencement of their tenure.

The Committee Members for the year include Vishal Goyal, Tarun Modi, Madhusudan Khemka, Kshitij Jindar, Mahim Agarwal, Pratham Goyal, Janak Goyal, and Kushal Lohia.

(This is a press release by SAANS)