PM Modi’s appeal can become a mass movement: Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that, while keeping national interest paramount, conserving energy resources is a collective responsibility of all citizens. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the people of the country is not only aimed at economic savings, but is also an important step towards building a self-reliant and empowered India.

The Chief Minister said that if all citizens understand their responsibilities and take small pledges such as avoiding unnecessary foreign travel, giving priority to local and indigenous products, using public transport to reduce petrol and diesel consumption, conserving energy, refraining from purchasing gold jewellery for one year, using natural manure instead of chemical fertilizers in farming, and consuming edible oil judiciously, it would make a significant contribution to the nation’s economy.

The Chief Minister added that the people of Devbhoomi have always remained at the forefront in serving national interests. He said that the resolve of Vocal for Local and Atmanirbhar Bharat can succeed only when every citizen contributes at their own level. He expressed confidence that the people of the state will turn the Prime Minister’s appeal into a mass movement. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving rapidly towards self-reliance, and with the participation of every citizen, this resolve will become even stronger.

(This is a press release from the Uttarakhand government)