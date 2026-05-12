AgraTrade Presents Chennai’s Mega Business Growth Seminar — ‘Double Your Profits’

In a significant initiative for the entrepreneurial and business community, AgraTrade is organising a grand business workshop titled “DOUBLE YOUR PROFITS” on 15 May 2026 at the prestigious ITC Grand Chola, Chennai.

The exclusive full-day seminar will be conducted by renowned business coach Rahul Jain, who will share practical and result-oriented insights on business growth, profitability enhancement, modern business systems, sales expansion, leadership, team management, and scalable business strategies.

For over 14 years, AgraTrade has been empowering the business community through networking, knowledge sharing, and business development initiatives. Through this mega event, the platform aims to create a transformational learning experience and set a new benchmark for business engagement within the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, AgraTrade President Mr. Ramji Rungta stated:

“In today’s rapidly evolving and highly competitive business environment, hard work alone is not enough. Sustainable growth requires the right mindset, systems, strategies, and guidance. This workshop will provide entrepreneurs and business owners with practical learning that can create a meaningful impact on their businesses.”

Secretary Mr. Sumit Kedia shared that the event has already received an overwhelming response from members and the wider business fraternity, with registrations witnessing strong momentum. He encouraged entrepreneurs and professionals to register at the earliest and make the most of this valuable opportunity.

Event Chairman Mr. Ravi Saraf added:

“AgraTrade has always believed in creating real value for its members by bringing meaningful learning opportunities, practical business insights, and transformational experiences. ‘DOUBLE YOUR PROFITS’ is a step towards empowering businesses with actionable knowledge and long-term growth strategies.”

The mega event is being actively led by the Co-Chairmen Mr. Saket Bajaj, Mr. Karthik Gupta, and Mr. Anhay Agarwal, who are working closely with the organising committee to deliver a world-class and memorable experience for all participants.

AgraTrade also expressed sincere gratitude towards the principal sponsors, RK Steel Chennai and AD Naik Wealth, Mumbai, for their valuable support and contribution towards making this landmark initiative possible.

Venue: ITC Grand Chola, Chennai

Date: 15 May 2026

Time: 9 AM – 6 PM

AgraTrade has invited entrepreneurs, industrialists, professionals, and business owners to participate in this transformational business seminar and gain insights from one of India’s leading business coaches.

“The right guidance and the right strategies can redefine the future of any business.”

(This is a press release by AgraTrade)