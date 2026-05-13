Uttarakhand announces key reforms to promote energy and fuel conservation

On Wednesday, in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, important decisions were taken to promote energy and fuel conservation in the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukrainian war and the ongoing crisis in West Asia have put significant pressure on global supply chains, especially on fuel, food items, and fertilizers. Due to this global crisis, India is also facing rising fuel costs, import dependence, and economic pressure.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has appealed to citizens to support national efforts through small but practical behavioral changes in the current situation, which is expected to have a positive impact on the general public.

In this regard, several short-term and long-term reforms are being implemented in Uttarakhand with immediate effect.

Work From Home

Video conferencing-based meetings will be promoted in government departments. The private sector will also be encouraged to adopt work-from-home practices. People will be motivated to maximize the use of public transport.

No Vehicle Day

The number of vehicles in the fleet of the Chief Minister and Ministers will be reduced by 50 percent. One day every week will be declared as “No Vehicle Day”, during which work-from-home will be encouraged. The general public will also be inspired to observe one “No Vehicle Day” every week. Efforts will also be made to limit the use of air conditioners in government and private buildings.

One Officer, One Vehicle

The Transport Department has been directed to increase the service and capacity of public buses. Government employees will be encouraged to use public transport. Officers handling more than one department will be allowed to use only one vehicle per day.

EV Policy

An effective Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy will soon be introduced. Fifty percent of all new government vehicle purchases will mandatorily be EVs. Expansion of EV charging stations and charging networks will be prioritized.

Limited Government Foreign Visits

Official foreign visits by the government will be restricted.

Under the “Visit My State” campaign, domestic tourism will be promoted. Heritage, religious, wellness, rural, and eco-tourism circuits in the state will receive extensive promotion.

Destination weddings will be encouraged in the state, with a Single Window Clearance system to be introduced. Uttarakhand has already taken the lead in this direction. Overseas Indians will also be encouraged to spend their holidays in Uttarakhand.

“My India, My Contribution”

Public awareness campaigns such as “Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan” (My India, My Contribution) will be launched.

Under the “Made in State” campaign, sales of local products will be promoted. Strict compliance with Make in India procurement rules will be ensured in government purchases.

Citizens will be encouraged to limit gold purchases for one year.

Reducing Edible Oil Consumption

Awareness campaigns will be conducted to educate the public about the health benefits of low-oil diets. Schools, hospitals, and government canteens will review and reduce their oil usage. Hotels, dhabas, and street food vendors will be encouraged to adopt “Low-Oil Menus.”

Promoting Natural Farming

Farmers will be provided training in Natural Farming, Zero Budget Farming, and the use of bio-inputs. Awareness campaigns will also focus on balanced fertilizer use and soil health.

Promoting Clean Energy

PNG (Piped Natural Gas) connections will be expanded in mission mode. Hotels, restaurants, and government residences will prioritize PNG usage.

Under PM Surya Ghar Yojana, rooftop solar installations will be promoted. The Panchayati Raj Department and Rural Development Department have been directed to promote biogas.

Approvals for mining, solar, and power projects will be expedited. A High-Powered Committee (HPC), chaired by the Chief Secretary, will approve proposals within 60 days.

(This is a press release issued by the Government of Uttarakhand)