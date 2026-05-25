Tribal communities can teach the world how to grow in harmony with nature: Chhattisgarh CM

NEW DELHI: The historic Red Fort Ground in the national capital witnessed a grand celebration of tribal identity, cultural pride and social consciousness on Sunday, during the National Tribal Cultural Conclave, organised to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Thousands of tribal representatives, youth, social activists, and members of traditional communities from across the country gathered on one platform for the national event. Organised by Janjati Suraksha Manch and Janjati Jagriti Samiti, the programme was attended by Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah as the chief guest. The presence of Shri Vishnu Deo Sai added special significance to the event. Chhattisgarh ministers Shri Kedar Kashyap and Shri Ramvichar Netam were also present.
Delhi Chief Minister Smt Rekha Gupta met Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai at the venue. Set against the iconic backdrop of the Red Fort, the event reflected the vibrant colours of tribal culture through traditional attire, folk instruments and cultural performances. The gathering emerged not merely as a cultural programme but as a strong national message for the preservation of India’s “ancient cultural consciousness” and tribal identity.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai interacted warmly with tribal representatives and participants from across the country. He stated that the tribal community is not only the protector of nature but also the “oldest and most vibrant expression of India’s cultural soul.” He stated tribal communities have safeguarded water, forests and land for centuries while maintaining a balance between nature and human life.
The Chief Minister stated that at a time when the world is facing environmental crises and the consequences of unbalanced development, the tribal way of life can guide humanity towards “sustainable and nature-aligned development.” He added that tribal communities have long lived in harmony with nature and that their traditions and cultural practices remain an invaluable part of India's heritage.
Highlighting Chhattisgarh’s tribal heritage, Chief Minister Shri Sai said the state’s identity is deeply linked with its rich tribal culture. Nearly 44 per cent of Chhattisgarh’s geographical area is forest-covered, symbolising not only natural wealth but also the living foundation of tribal life, culture and traditions. He said tribal communities have played an “unparalleled role” in India’s freedom movement and nation-building.
Referring to tribal icons such as Birsa Munda and Chhattisgarh’s immortal martyr Veer Narayan Singh, the Chief Minister said they created a remarkable legacy of courage, sacrifice and resistance to protect their culture, dignity and rights. He said their lives continue to inspire younger generations.
Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai said the Chhattisgarh Government is continuously working to protect and promote tribal culture, traditions, and values. He noted that initiatives such as “Aadi Parab”, Bastar Pandum and Bastar Olympics are not merely cultural programmes but strong platforms to showcase tribal talent, sportsmanship, traditions and identity at the national level.
He said these events are helping tribal communities gain “new cultural recognition” while also encouraging the younger generation to remain connected with their roots and heritage.
The Chief Minister further stated that the culture of any society survives through its language; therefore, the Chhattisgarh Government is giving the highest priority to the preservation of tribal languages and cultural heritage. He informed that special initiatives are being undertaken to provide early education in tribal languages such as Gondi, Halbi and Sadri, so that the younger generation remains connected to their mother tongue, cultural roots and traditional knowledge systems.
He said language is not merely a medium of communication but also the foundation of a society’s identity, history and collective memory.
Chief Minister Shri Sai also said that the conservation and development of traditional spiritual centres such as Devgudi, from Bastar to Surguja, are progressing rapidly. He stated that preserving the spiritual and cultural heritage of tribal communities is not only about safeguarding tradition but also about “strengthening identity and reconnecting future generations with their roots.” He added that the state government is working with commitment and sensitivity in this direction.
During the event, tribal artists from different states presented traditional dances, folk music and cultural performances showcasing India’s rich tribal heritage. The Red Fort Ground echoed with the beats of mandar drums, folk melodies and vibrant cultural enthusiasm throughout the programme.
Decorated with diverse tribal traditions, colourful attire and cultural expressions, the event emerged as a powerful symbol of India’s “unity in diversity” and cultural richness.
Concluding his address, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai stated that tribal society is not merely a legacy of the past but also an important force for India’s future. He said the tribal philosophy of life, respect for nature, community spirit and cultural discipline can provide a more humane and balanced direction to modern development models.
The National Tribal Cultural Conclave at the Red Fort Grounds ultimately emerged as a strong declaration of tribal unity, self-respect, cultural resurgence and the national resolve for “nature-compatible development.”
(This is a press release issued by the Government of Chhattisgarh)