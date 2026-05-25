Tribal communities can teach the world how to grow in harmony with nature: Chhattisgarh CM

The Chief Minister stated that at a time when the world is facing environmental crises and the consequences of unbalanced development, the tribal way of life can guide humanity towards “sustainable and nature-aligned development.” He added that tribal communities have long lived in harmony with nature and that their traditions and cultural practices remain an invaluable part of India's heritage.

Highlighting Chhattisgarh’s tribal heritage, Chief Minister Shri Sai said the state’s identity is deeply linked with its rich tribal culture. Nearly 44 per cent of Chhattisgarh’s geographical area is forest-covered, symbolising not only natural wealth but also the living foundation of tribal life, culture and traditions. He said tribal communities have played an “unparalleled role” in India’s freedom movement and nation-building.

Referring to tribal icons such as Birsa Munda and Chhattisgarh’s immortal martyr Veer Narayan Singh, the Chief Minister said they created a remarkable legacy of courage, sacrifice and resistance to protect their culture, dignity and rights. He said their lives continue to inspire younger generations.

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai said the Chhattisgarh Government is continuously working to protect and promote tribal culture, traditions, and values. He noted that initiatives such as “Aadi Parab”, Bastar Pandum and Bastar Olympics are not merely cultural programmes but strong platforms to showcase tribal talent, sportsmanship, traditions and identity at the national level.

He said these events are helping tribal communities gain “new cultural recognition” while also encouraging the younger generation to remain connected with their roots and heritage.