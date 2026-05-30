With the blessings of Ganga Maiya, BJP will form the government again in 2027 under Dhami Ji’s leadership in Uttarakhand : Nitin Navin

Nitin Navin also praised the successful management of the Char Dham Yatra, infrastructure development, tourism expansion, and various public welfare initiatives. He stated that the model of development and good governance emerging in Uttarakhand is continuously strengthening people’s trust in the BJP.

He urged party workers and office bearers to begin preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections from now itself, emphasizing that strengthening the organization at the booth level would be the biggest key to victory. He also stressed the need to effectively communicate the achievements of the BJP government and its welfare schemes to the public.

Politically as well, Nitin Navin’s visit is being considered highly significant. His remarks clearly conveyed that the party leadership has full confidence in Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s style of functioning and leadership, and that the BJP will approach the upcoming elections on the issues of development and good governance.

(This is a press release issued by Uttarakhand government)