The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Bengaluru, celebrated Kannada Rajyotsava – 2026 with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour at its Nagarbhavi campus on 18th November 2026. It witnessed Karnataka's rich cultural heritage and encouraged the participation of officers and staff in Kannada literary and cultural activities.

The programme commenced with traditional pooja to Maa Kannada Bhuvaneshvari and flag hoisting. The formal function began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, Saraswati Vandana, Vande Mataram and the Karnataka State Anthem.

Welcoming the gathering, Prof. Ganesan Kannabiran, Director, NAAC, emphasised the importance of celebrating Kannada Rajyotsava. He mentioned Kannada Rajyotsava celebration reaffirmed NAAC's commitment to promoting Kannada language and literature and preserving the rich cultural traditions of Karnataka.

Prof. Niranjana Vanalli, Former Vice-Chancellor, Bangalore North University, Kolar graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his address, he highlighted the historical, literary and cultural significance of Kannada, one of India's ancient languages.

Referring to the formation of Karnataka on 1 November 1956, he emphasised that Kannada Rajyotsava is not merely an annual celebration but an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to preserving and enriching the language and cultural heritage of Karnataka.

He also highlighted the outstanding contributions of Kannada poets, writers and scholars, including the recognition of Kannada literature through the prestigious Jnanpith Awards. He encouraged everyone, particularly officer form different sates of the country, to learn, understand promote the use of Kannada in everyday communication in their day-to-day lifestyle. He further stressed that preserving one's mother tongue while respecting other languages is essential for strengthening India's linguistic and cultural diversity.

The celebration featured prize and certificate distribution by the chief guest for winners in vibrant cultural competitions and one in particular Kannada speech competition for nonKannada-speaking participants. The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from NAAC officers and staff, providing a platform to celebrate Karnataka's linguistic identity, cultural heritage and spirit of unity. The event concluded with a formal vote of thanks followed by the National Anthem.

(This is a press release issued by The National Assessment and Accreditation Council, Bengaluru)