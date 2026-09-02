Seva Sankalp campaign to begin on September 17, PM Modi’s birthday: CM Dr. Yadav

Ensure district development booklets reach every household

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav directed that activities under the Jan Vishwas Campaign should also be incorporated into the Seva Sankalp Campaign and programmes organised accordingly. Special activities focused on public welfare and public dialogue should be organised in all districts every Friday during the campaign period. Innovations from Madhya Pradesh should be prominently showcased and encouraged. He directed that development booklets prepared for all districts should be distributed widely among the people.

All ministers should regularly review the campaign in their respective departments and districts under their charge. A date-wise action plan should be prepared for every district. At programmes involving beneficiaries, the concerned beneficiaries should be provided scheme-wise lists of eligible beneficiaries by the government. Better coordination among departments at the district level should also be ensured. Madhya Pradesh should present a model through this campaign that can serve as an example of good governance, service and public participation for the entire country.

Large-scale diya lighting at Mahakal Lok on PM Modi’s birthday

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav directed that a large-scale diya-lighting ceremony be organised at Mahakal Lok in Ujjain on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Shri Modi. Grand programmes should also be organised across Madhya Pradesh where Prime Minister Shri Modi has inaugurated important projects, laid their foundation stones, or announced other significant initiatives. The Chief Minister also directed that the Samrat Vikramaditya mega theatrical production be staged in Ahmedabad or Vadnagar.

In districts where the Narmada Project and Sardar Sarovar Dam, undertaken at the initiative of Prime Minister Shri Modi, have brought positive socio-economic changes, activities highlighting the Narmada Project should be organised. Similarly, people in areas benefiting from the Ken-Betwa Link Project and Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Project should be apprised of Prime Minister Shri Modi’s initiatives that have facilitated the implementation of these projects. Information on improved connectivity and increased economic activity resulting from major road projects developed in the state should also be widely disseminated.

13 programmes to be organised under Seva Sankalp campaign

The meeting chaired by CM Dr. Yadav to review preparations for the Seva Sankalp Campaign was informed that 13 major programmes will be organised under the campaign: The programmes include Aashirwad Ka Diya, Bharat of 25 Crore Children’s Dreams, Namo Seva Gatha, Aangan Ka Utsav, Kahani Badlav Ki, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Seva Jyoti Yatra, Vadnagar Se Varanasi, Seva Mera Yogdan, Seva Setu Abhiyan – Sarkar Aapke Dwar, Rangoli Rashtra, National Innovation Challenge and Jan Sevak Mahakumbh – Panchayat Se Parliament Tak.

Under Aashirwad Ka Diya, every diya will symbolise gratitude for Prime Minister Shri Modi’s 25 years of public service and the collective resolve to build Viksit Bharat @2047. Every family will participate in this resolve by lighting a diya. District administrations will ensure arrangements for an adequate number of diyas at all locations and undertake necessary coordination. Beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes will participate in the programmes.

A nationwide drawing and speech competition will be organised from September 17 to October 7 under the theme Bharat of 25 Crore Children’s Dreams. The School Education Department will be the nodal department, while the Higher Education, Technical Education, and Public Health and Medical Education Departments will provide necessary support. Drawing and speech competitions will be organised in all government and private schools on Prime Minister Shri Modi’s service initiatives and the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Under Namo Seva Gatha, stories of the past 25 years of service, major public welfare schemes and the transformation witnessed in the country will be taken to villages through simple, emotional and musical street theatre performances. The Culture Department will be the nodal department, with the Social Justice Department providing necessary support. Programmes will be organised in schools, colleges, Panchayats, community centres and other public places.

Under Aangan Ka Utsav, mothers will be invited along with children to programmes at local Anganwadi centres from September 25 to October 7. Anganwadi workers will be publicly honoured during the programmes. Themes such as nutrition, maternal support, vaccination and community service will be presented through simple stories. Information on policies and schemes related to education, women’s welfare, child development and malnutrition will also be provided. Women beneficiaries will share brief experiences of the changes brought about in their lives through government schemes.

Under this initiative, Anganwadi Samman and Matri Samvad programmes will be organised at every Anganwadi centre. ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and helpers will be publicly felicitated. Two or three beneficiary mothers at each centre will also be honoured and invited to share their experiences and suggestions. The Women and Child Development Department will be the nodal department, with support from the Public Health and Medical Education Department.

Under Kahani Badlav Ki, real stories of citizens and regions that have witnessed positive transformation through government schemes will be brought before the country. A competition will be launched inviting citizens and beneficiaries to submit their inspiring stories. The Public Relations Department will be the nodal department.

Under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, influencers will be connected with locations where visible, real changes have taken place in people's lives, safety, the economy, infrastructure or opportunities. The objective will be to take these real stories of development to the entire country. The Public Relations, Tourism and Culture Departments will coordinate and support this activity.

Under Seva Jyoti Yatra, public participation yatras will be organised at the village, district and state levels. The objective is to express gratitude for 25 years of public service and take a collective pledge for Viksit Bharat @2047. These yatras will be organised with the participation of local public representatives, social organisations and citizens.

Under Vadnagar Se Varanasi – Jal, Jan aur Seva Sankalp Yatra, ten groups will travel from Vadnagar to Varanasi, each following a different route. Another ten groups will travel from Varanasi to Vadnagar along different routes. This will enable the yatra to reach the maximum number of areas. Programmes will be organised at every village or halt along the routes, focusing on informal interaction and dialogue with local citizens.

The Seva Mera Yogdan campaign will be held from September 17 to October 17. Every citizen will be encouraged to contribute to community service. Service activities will include blood donation camps, tree plantation drives, Swachhata Hi Seva, health check-up camps, plastic-free awareness campaigns, women's health and hygiene initiatives, digital literacy for senior citizens, road safety awareness, waste segregation and composting, and cyber-security awareness. Service activities can be undertaken at one's home, neighbourhood, village, school, workplace or any public place. Special emphasis will be placed on cleanliness drives at river ghats and riverfronts. All activities will be organised with the participation of youth, women, senior citizens, social workers and citizens from all age groups.

Under Seva Setu Abhiyan – Sarkar Aapke Dwar, Seva Setu camps will be organised at every Assembly constituency level in each district. The camps will cover Central and State Government schemes that directly benefit citizens. Seva Setu Centres will be established in every block and Assembly constituency.These centres will help eligible beneficiaries access government schemes, submit applications and receive all necessary assistance.

Under Rangoli Rashtra, the Ghar-Ghar Se Rashtra Tak – Aabhar aur Sankalp Ki Rangoli programme will feature human rangoli at major public places across the country on a designated day. Major Central Government welfare schemes, national symbols and the dream of Viksit Bharat will be the themes of the rangoli. The designs will incorporate local colours and styles.

Regional Innovation Challenges will be organised under the National Innovation Challenge to engage youth, students, start-ups, professionals, corporate innovators and people developing innovative solutions at the grassroots level. Educational institutions, start-up networks, incubation centres and private companies will be encouraged to participate. The programme will feature exhibitions, live demonstrations, youth interactions, expert sessions and awards.

The Jan Sevak Mahakumbh – Panchayat Se Parliament Tak will be held on October 17. Sarpanches and other public representatives from across the country will participate in the programme to mark Prime Minister Shri Modi’s 25 years of public service and good governance.

During the programme, a collective rendition of all six verses of Vande Mataram will be attempted for inclusion in the Guinness World Records. A video showcasing Prime Minister Shri Modi’s 25 years of public service will be screened, followed by an address by the Prime Minister. Thereafter, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi, all participants will take a collective pledge to build Viksit Bharat.

(This is a press release issued by the Government of Madhya Pradesh)