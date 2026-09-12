Gujarat strengthens India’s semiconductor capabilities under the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel

GANDHINAGAR: September 13, 2026, marks the completion of five years of good governance under Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel. Over the past five years, Gujarat has achieved several milestones in development, with its progress in the semiconductor sector standing out as a significant accomplishment. Advancing towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of establishing India as a reliable partner in the global semiconductor supply chain, Gujarat is emerging as a leading semiconductor hub in the country.
Investments Exceed $13.66 Billion in Gujarat’s Semiconductor Sector
Gujarat has attracted investments worth over US$13.66 billion in the semiconductor sector. Of the 12 semiconductor projects approved by the Government of India, six are located in Gujarat. This reflects not only the scale of investment but also Gujarat’s growing capabilities in semiconductor manufacturing, assembly, testing, packaging, design and research.
A Comprehensive Semiconductor Ecosystem Developing from Sanand to Dholera
Sanand and Dholera are emerging as key hubs of Gujarat’s semiconductor ecosystem. Micron Technology’s state-of-the-art ATMP facility for DRAM and NAND memory chips is already operational at commercial scale in Sanand. In addition, state-of-the-art OSAT facilities by CG Power, Renesas and Stars Microelectronics, along with Kaynes Semicon’s high-end chip packaging-based OSAT facility, are operational at commercial scale in Sanand. Gujarat is thus developing comprehensive capabilities across chip manufacturing, assembly, testing and packaging. Tata Electronics is building India’s first commercial semiconductor fab in Dholera, where CMOS logic chips using 110 to 28-nanometre process nodes will be manufactured. Dholera is also witnessing the development of India’s first commercial mini and micro-LED display fabrication and packaging unit by Crystal Matrix. In Surat, Suchi Semicon is expanding from small-scale production to a full-fledged OSAT facility.
World-Class Infrastructure and Investor-Friendly Policy
The Dholera Special Investment Region is being equipped with world-class infrastructure for the semiconductor industry, including large land parcels, reliable power and water supply, plug-and-play facilities, and connectivity to ports, airports, expressways and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. These facilities are making Dholera an attractive destination for semiconductor investment. The Government of Gujarat has also announced special incentives for the semiconductor sector, including 40% additional capital investment assistance over and above the Central Government’s CAPEX support, a 75% subsidy on the initial 200 acres of land required for the FAB project, 100% reimbursement of stamp duty and registration fees, and a power tariff subsidy of ₹2 per unit for 10 years. These measures reflect Gujarat’s investor-friendly approach to semiconductor development.
Strengthening Skill Development and Research Alongside Semiconductor Growth
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has focused not only on attracting semiconductor investments but also on developing the required skill ecosystem. PDEU, in collaboration with Micron Technology, is developing an ATMP training centre. A ‘ChipIN’ extension centre and a Centre of Excellence are being established at GTU to train students in VLSI design and the complete chip design process. India’s first UHP welding training programme for the semiconductor industry has been launched at Dholera ITI. A ‘SAMARTH’ centre for advanced semiconductor manufacturing research and training has also been established at IIT Gandhinagar in collaboration with MeitY and DST Gujarat.
A New Technological Chapter in Gujarat’s Development Journey
Aligned with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’, Gujarat’s progress in the semiconductor sector marks a significant achievement during Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel’s tenure. India, once dependent on global supply chains for semiconductors, is now developing domestic manufacturing capabilities in the sector, with Gujarat playing a leading role in this transformation.
(This is a press release issued by the Government of Gujarat)