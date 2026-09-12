Gujarat strengthens India’s semiconductor capabilities under the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel

GANDHINAGAR: September 13, 2026, marks the completion of five years of good governance under Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel. Over the past five years, Gujarat has achieved several milestones in development, with its progress in the semiconductor sector standing out as a significant accomplishment. Advancing towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of establishing India as a reliable partner in the global semiconductor supply chain, Gujarat is emerging as a leading semiconductor hub in the country.

Investments Exceed $13.66 Billion in Gujarat’s Semiconductor Sector

Gujarat has attracted investments worth over US$13.66 billion in the semiconductor sector. Of the 12 semiconductor projects approved by the Government of India, six are located in Gujarat. This reflects not only the scale of investment but also Gujarat’s growing capabilities in semiconductor manufacturing, assembly, testing, packaging, design and research.

A Comprehensive Semiconductor Ecosystem Developing from Sanand to Dholera

Sanand and Dholera are emerging as key hubs of Gujarat’s semiconductor ecosystem. Micron Technology’s state-of-the-art ATMP facility for DRAM and NAND memory chips is already operational at commercial scale in Sanand. In addition, state-of-the-art OSAT facilities by CG Power, Renesas and Stars Microelectronics, along with Kaynes Semicon’s high-end chip packaging-based OSAT facility, are operational at commercial scale in Sanand. Gujarat is thus developing comprehensive capabilities across chip manufacturing, assembly, testing and packaging. Tata Electronics is building India’s first commercial semiconductor fab in Dholera, where CMOS logic chips using 110 to 28-nanometre process nodes will be manufactured. Dholera is also witnessing the development of India’s first commercial mini and micro-LED display fabrication and packaging unit by Crystal Matrix. In Surat, Suchi Semicon is expanding from small-scale production to a full-fledged OSAT facility.