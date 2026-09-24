UP International Trade Show 2026 set to position the state as a global sourcing hub

GREATER NOIDA: With just a fortnight to go before the inauguration of the 4th edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2026), a high-level press conference was held to brief the media on the expanded scale, new initiatives and global outlook that this year’s edition is set to bring to Uttar Pradesh, India and the world. UPITS 4.0 to bring together global buyers, domestic businesses, investors and consumers from 25–29 September at India Expo Centre & Mart at Greater Noida.

The press conference was addressed by Bhupendra Chaudhary, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister, MSME Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Shri Shashi Bhushan Lal Susheel, IAS, Principal Secretary, MSME Department, GoUP, along with the MSME, district administration and other government officials of the Uttar Pradesh Govt.; District Magistrate, GB Nagar; Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, India Exposition Mart Ltd. (IEML).

Scheduled from 25–29 September 2026 at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, UPITS 2026 is jointly organised by the Government of Uttar Pradesh and India Exposition Mart Ltd. The fourth edition is expected to host 2,400+ exhibitors, 1.5 lakh+ B2B buyers/visitors, 4.5 lakh+ general visitors and 550+ international buyers from 85 countries, bringing Uttar Pradesh’s manufacturers, MSMEs, exporters, artisans, startups and emerging enterprises closer to markets across India and the world.

While briefing the media about the event, Shri Bhupendra Chaudhary, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister, MSME Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, said, “UPITS 2026 will be inaugurated by Shri Amit Shah, Hon’ble Union Home Minister, along with Shri Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh. The Valedictory session of the event will be graced by Shri Rajnath Singh, Hon’ble Union Defence Minister. The MSME sector is the backbone of Uttar Pradesh’s economy, and our government is committed to creating an ecosystem where enterprises can grow, innovate and compete in global markets. With more than 100 lakh MSME units across the state, Uttar Pradesh has immense entrepreneurial strength. UPITS 2026 will bring businesses, manufacturers, exporters and buyers together on a common platform, expand market access for local enterprises and create new avenues for investment, business growth and employment generation.”

A defining feature of UPITS 2026 will be its expanding international character, with six partner countries — Austria, Japan, Russia, Singapore, Belarus and Vietnam — participating in the fourth edition. Their presence is expected to create opportunities for international business partnerships, technology collaborations, sourcing, investment and market linkages across a wide range of sectors. The participation of these six nations reinforces the show's three-dimensional approach of connecting international buyers, domestic B2B buyers and domestic B2C visitors on a single platform.​

The international buyer ecosystem is already expanding ahead of the show. According to the latest preparatory update, foreign buyer registrations have been received from 72 countries, with registrations continuing to grow as the event approaches. FIEO is facilitating the international buyer outreach through the Hosted Buyer Programme, which is designed to bring genuine buyers, importers, distributors, retailers, sourcing agents, procurement heads, trade associations and business enterprises to the show. The programme includes facilities such as dedicated B2B matchmaking, networking opportunities and access to business sessions.

UPITS 2026 will showcase the extraordinary breadth of Uttar Pradesh's economic ecosystem, bringing together established industries, MSMEs, ODOP Enterprises, Startups, Artisans, Exporters, Government Departments and emerging businesses. The exhibition will cover a wide spectrum of sectors, as follows:

Agriculture and Allied Sectors (Sector 10)

Horticulture (Sector 19)

Power (Sector 2)

Automobiles, EVs and Auto Components (Sector 11)

Handlooms, Handicrafts and Textiles (Sector 20)

Mining (sector 3)

Aviation (Sector 12)

Health, Wellness, Ayush, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment (Sector 21)

Logistics and Warehousing (Sector 4)

Defence (Sector 13)

Infrastructure, Engineering, Manufacturing and Real Estate (Sector 22)

Retail (Sector 5)

Electronics and E-Commerce (Sector 14)

Leather (Sector 23)

Financial Services (Sector 6)

IT and Smart-City Solutions (Sector 15)

Tourism and Hospitality (sector 24)

Education and Skills (Sector 7)

Film and Entertainment (Sector 16)

Sports (Sector 25)

Packaging and Printing (Sector 8)

Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy (Sector 17)

Toys (Sector 26)

Water, Sanitation and Wastewater Management (Sector 9)

Food Processing and FMCG (Sector 18)

Renewable Energy (Sector )

The show will also provide visibility to government schemes and policies, including initiatives related to MSME development, entrepreneurship and skill development, cluster development, digital transformation, international cooperation, procurement and marketing support, employment generation, rural and urban development, and the One District One Product (ODOP) ecosystem. Uttar Pradesh's sectoral policies covering areas such as industrial investment, exports, textiles and garmenting will also form part of the wider business and policy ecosystem showcased at UPITS. A major attraction of UPITS 2026 will be the expanded representation of Uttar Pradesh's distinctive cultural and culinary identity. Alongside the established One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, the fourth edition will give significant visibility to One District, One Cuisine (ODOC), highlighting the traditional cuisines, delicacies and food heritage associated with different districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Thus, UPITS 2026 will extend beyond conventional trade exhibition formats by creating a platform where business, culture, cuisine, innovation and consumer engagement converge. The five-day event will feature a diverse programme of business engagements, knowledge sessions, cultural programmes, live performances, awards, fashion shows and laser shows, creating an experience that brings together commerce and the cultural richness of Uttar Pradesh. The knowledge programme will address emerging and strategic areas including artificial intelligence, electronics manufacturing, digital trade, food processing, MSMEs, global free trade agreements and other emerging sectors, providing industry stakeholders with opportunities for knowledge exchange, dialogue and collaboration.

UPITS 2026 builds on the growing scale and business outcomes of the first three editions held in Uttar Pradesh. The 2025 edition, inaugurated by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, recorded 5,07,099 visitors, including 1,40,735 B2B visitors, and featured 2,228 exhibitors across more than 35,000 square metres of exhibition space. More than 550 overseas buyers from 85 countries participated through FIEO, strengthening the international business dimension of the event.

The official UPITS platform also records the 2025 edition's business outcomes, including 2,400+ MoUs valued at ₹1,882 crore and business enquiries exceeding ₹11,200 crore. These achievements provide the foundation for the expanded targets and international outreach planned for UPITS 2026. Over its first three editions, UPITS has developed into a platform where the manufacturing strength, MSME ecosystem, ODOP & ODOC products, handicrafts, textiles, agriculture, food, tourism, innovation and emerging industries of Uttar Pradesh can connect directly with buyers, investors and business communities from India and abroad.

UPITS 2026 is also strengthening the business experience through digital facilitation. The UPITS 2026 App enables buyers and exhibitors to identify relevant business opportunities and schedule B2B meetings in advance. It lets participants plan focused business interactions during the show through digital matchmaking, complementing the international buyer programme.

As Uttar Pradesh advances its ambition of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy, UPITS is emerging as one of the platforms through which the state's enterprises can connect with wider domestic and international markets. The fourth edition seeks to bring this proposition to an even larger audience by combining trade, investment, innovation, manufacturing, exports, culture and consumer engagement on one platform.

Event Details:

Event: Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2026 – 4th Edition

Theme: “ULTIMATE SOURCING BEGINS HERE…”

Dates: 25–29 September 2026

Venue: India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Business Hours: 11:00 AM–3:00 PM

Public Hours: 3:00 PM–8:00 PM

Organised by: Government of Uttar Pradesh & India Exposition Mart Ltd. (IEML)

Partner Countries: Austria, Japan, Russia, Singapore and Vietnam

Expected Exhibitors: 2,400+

Expected Trade Visitors (B2B): 1.5 lakh+

Expected General Visitors (B2C): 4.5 lakh+

For further information:

(Regarding Sales Queries)

Mr. Abhishek Shukla

DGM – Special Projects

India Exposition Mart Ltd., Greater Noida, U.P.

📞 +91 74282 35690

(Regarding Media Queries)

Ms. Aparna Sharma

Deputy Manager – Marcom

India Exposition Mart Ltd., Greater Noida, U.P.

📞 +91 9311706983

Website: UP International Trade Show 2026

(This is a press release issued by Government of Uttar Pradesh)